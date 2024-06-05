Destiny 2: The Final Shape complete mission list: All campaign missions in main story

A story 10 years in the making has finally reached its end. Destiny 2: The Final Shape is now upon us and here’s the full rundown on the expansion’s campaign missions.

A full decade ago Guardians took their first steps in the original Destiny. Now, The Final Shape is in play and the ultimate big bad, The Witness, has set the stage for the conclusion of the Light and Darkness Saga.

But what exactly can players expect from the climactic chapter in Destiny 2’s story? How many missions are there and does the expansion differ from any recent releases?

Before you jump in and start the grind, assuming you steer clear of any server issues, here’s the full overview of The Final Shape’s campaign.

Article continues after ad

How many Destiny 2: The Final Shape missions are there?

In total, there are eight, full-length missions available in The Final Shape campaign.

However, it’s worth noting only seven can be completed in the initial launch window. The eighth and, well, final campaign mission will be unlocked upon the World’s First completion of the Salvation’s Edge Raid. So whenever the first Fireteam clears the new Raid, Guardians far and wide will have access to the conclusion of the campaign through the eighth mission.

Article continues after ad

Bungie The Final Shape is here and Guardians are bringing the fight to The Witness after years of torment.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape campaign mission list

Mission 1: Transmigration

Mission 2: Temptation

Mission 3: Exegesis

Mission 4: Requiem

Mission 5: Ascent

Mission 6: TBD

Mission 7: TBD

Mission 8 (Unlocked after the World First Raid completion)

Obviously, there’s plenty more to see and do in The Final Shape beyond just these eight campaign missions. Though it’s worth mentioning this conclusive expansion does align with other recent content drops in Destiny 2.

Article continues after ad

Lightfall, The Witch Queen, and Beyond Light all featured eight campaign missions in total too, meaning The Final Shape falls in line with the past few years of Destiny 2 content.

With an abundance of extra content on offer though, it’s worth keeping in mind all the Exotic quests we’re sure to learn about over the coming days, as well as any secret additions that join the mix as The Final Shape plays out. We’re sure to unravel plenty more of the mystery in the coming days so we’ll update you here with further details as ourselves get stuck into the campaign.