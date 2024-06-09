Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to get Wishful Ignorance Exotic

Few could have predicted the universal praise The Final Shape has received since launch, as Destiny 2‘s Light and Darkness saga finally concludes. A big part of its offering is new Exotics, including new Titan arms, Wishful Ignorance.

The Final Shape has left Destiny fairly unrecognizable from its state during much of the Lightfall era. The way Exotics are farmed and earned is a major area of change, with many traditional sources now no longer viable for players.

Additionally, the buildcrafting alterations and addition of the Prismatic subclass has rendered some formerly powerful Exotics moot, while others have risen to the fore. A good example is Assassin’s Cowl, which is largely redundant in a Prismatic build, that uses Stylish Executioner and Combination Blow.

The landscape is relatively obscure now, but Wishful Ignorance is a solid utility option. Here’s everything you need to know about getting it.

Where to get the Wishful Ignorance Exotic in Destiny 2

Bungie

The Wishful Ignorance Titan Exotic is only available via decryption with Master Rahool in The Final Shape.

Rahool is one of the new reputation vendors in The Final Shape and decrypting Exotic Engrams with him has a chance to drop Wishful Ignorance. All the other class-specific armor Exotics are sourced here also, so you will likely be visiting regularly.

Focused Decoding is also available from Rahool for those who have maxed out and reset his reputation level. This will allow players to fill in gaps in their collections and seek out specific items they have yet to obtain.

