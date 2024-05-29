When does the Destiny 2 The Final Shape raid release?

The last expansion in Destiny 2‘s Light and Darkness saga, The Final Shape, is nearly here, and it marks the culmination of our Guardian’s efforts to this point. As part of that, there will be a brand new raid to conquer, so here’s everything you need to know about its release date.

The Final Shape expansion is dropping on June 4, as players finally get to see the conclusion of The Witness’ machinations. The new raid will allow Guardians to confront The Witness directly, with the ultimate fate of the Traveller and the Last City hanging in the balance.

The raid itself is scheduled for release three days after the expansion debuts on June 7 at 10 AM PT. This means that players will only have a few days to prepare for the World’s First race, which will be taking place again similar to previous years.

Contest mode has also been confirmed for the first 48 hours after the raid releases. This caps players’ effective power at 20 below the recommended power for the activity, with a minimum of 1965 light level in this case.

Bungie

The Legendary campaign is set to bring players’ power up from the new floor of 1900 to around 1960. This should make prepping for Contest Mode before the release of the new raid relatively easy for competent players.

This is not the first time Bungie has tightened the time interval between preparation and raid release. Back during Crown of Sorrow, the raid was released the same day as the campaign.

A similar situation occurred for the release of Last Wish, where the raid was released just 10 days after the campaign. However, back then, there were several new systems like Prime Engrams, new Supers and a brand-new meta to learn.

While power level will not be an issue this time around, Prismatic will take some time to get used to.

There is no word yet on specific rewards for those who complete the race first, though Bungie does usually hand out a wrestling-style belt to the overall champions. Additionally, those who finish the raid within the first 48 hours should expect some kind of reward.

