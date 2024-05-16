Destiny 2 The Final Shape will increase several weapon archetypes PvE damage

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape sees the meta for PvE being shaken up once again, with the most recent TWID revealing several weapon archetypes receiving damage buffs in the upcoming expansion.

The Final Shape will be hosting a massive amount of changes in Destiny 2. With a new prismatic subclass, new location, new story, and raid, there’s a heap of things coming to the game. Alongside this, the looter shooter’s sandbox will be changing once more, as guardians come to face new threats in the Traveler.

As such, developer Bungie is bumping up the damage dealt by Guardians in PvE, with the most recent TWID revealing huge increases to several weapon archetypes in The Final Shape.

From Pulse Rifles to Hand Cannons to Side Arms and Glaives, Bungie spared no expense when it came to buffing weapons for the new expansion.

Bungie Pulse Rifles are the biggest winner of the Final Shape patch, receiving two buffs in total.

Pulse Rifles received the biggest buff in the upcoming patch, with a 20% damage increase to all combatants in PvE.

Similarly, Shotguns, Fusion Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, and Glaive Projectiles will also receive damage buffs to all targets.

Popular options like Submachine Guns, Hand Cannons, and Auto Rifles will also have their damage increased against red-bar enemies. Sidearms, Trace Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Bows are receiving the most at 20%, with Pulse Rifles also receiving an additional 15% buff on top of the other.

SMGs and Hand Cannons are receiving a 10% and 5% buff, against red bars, while Auto Rifles are gaining a similar 15% alongside Pulse Rifles.

Machine Guns and Swords are also getting a 7% damage buff in PvE and PvP making them more lethal in both scenarios, potentially changing up the heavy weapon meta.

These changes are set to go live with Destiny 2 The Final Shape, slated to launch on June 4, 2024.