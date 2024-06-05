Destiny 2: The Final Shape build makes Legendary campaign easy

A new build has emerged in Destiny 2: The Final Shape that is making some of the game’s hardest content incredibly easy, including the Legendary campaign.

With the new Prismatic subclass giving players a ton of creativity in how they create their Guardian’s abilities, many fans have quickly found the best tools that can be combined to elevate their power to incredible levels.

This includes combining the Getaway Artist Exotic gloves with the Bleak Watcher Stasis Aspect to give the player infinite grenades. It’s something that Destiny 2 players are realizing is powerful enough to make the Legendary campaign a walk in the park.

News of this build is spreading on the game’s subreddit, where one user celebrates the build as turning the game into an “AFK looter.”

One person explains that they are using this build, along with the No Time to Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle, to become absurdly powerful, saying, “Absolutely decimating solo Legend campaign. So powerful without any build crafting but once you figure out a nice build…it’s quite unstoppable.”

What makes this Destiny 2 build so enticing is that it doesn’t require much effort on the player’s part to create. All they need to do is equip the two pieces of gear on a Warlock that’s using the new Prismatic subclass.

Of course, the sheer strength of this set-up has some fans worried about a future nerf coming to the equipment to bring it back down to earth. One user on the subreddit claims it is “definitely going to get nerfed.”

However, some believe a nerf may not happen, as the Prismatic subclass is designed to encourage this kind of powerful experimentation for The Final Shape’s climactic story. As one explains, “That’s why they made prismatic in the first place is for nonsensical combinations like this to be possible.”

Whether or not a nerf is going to happen, that isn’t stopping players from having fun with this build in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which is just another reason why many have lauded the expansion as one of Bungie’s best.

