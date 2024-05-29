Destiny 2 players dub Titans winners of The Final Shape “Exotic lottery”

The climax of Destiny 2’s Light vs. Dark saga is within spitting distance. The Final Shape arrives in June and Bungie is maintaining maximum hype ahead of launch with ample pre-release teasers.

Chief among them is the full-fat reveal of each armor Exotic for Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks, including what they do and, thanks to previews, how they’re likely to perform in the sandbox.

If reactions to YouTuber Datto’s playtest of all six Exotic armors are any indication, Titans have come out on top this time, largely due to the powerhouse that is Hazardous Propulsion.

Digesting the breakdown on Reddit, one player’s comment sums up the overwhelming sentiment.

Article continues after ad

“It looks like Titans won the new Exotic lottery in this expansion,” it reads, while another adds “Okay, so Titan won 100% on these Exotics. My only issue is how am I to choose between either of these or the Class Item.”

Article continues after ad

Opinion is near-unanimous that Titans will be suffering from success in The Final Shape, but where does that leave the other two classes? The community has Warlocks sitting somewhere in the middle due to Mataidoxia, a Strand-focused Exotic, showing far more potential in action than on paper.

Speaker’s Sight, on the other hand, has left some disappointed due to it sharing traits with existing Exotics. “Was so excited by Speaker’s Sight since it looked cool, but I can’t imagine a circumstance where that’s worth it,” mused another, adding, “This is literally Boots of the Assembler only it costs you your grenade.”

Article continues after ad

Bungie Wishful Ignorance is the second Exotic for Titans in The Final Shape

Reception to both Hunter Exotics, on the other hand, has been muted, at best. Both Gifted Conviction and Balance of Power have failed to light the fires of excitement. The latter, in particular, has been slammed for the perception that it merely provides buffs to Threaded Specter that were taken away by Bungie as a result of earlier nerfs.

Article continues after ad

“Balance of Power just feels like Ctrl+Z on the Threaded Specter nerfs. I think I would rather have Sixth Coyote for double dodge chances,” one Hunter declared. “I’m honestly tired of running the same five Exotics for years. Even on the off chance they release a good one, they always end up nerfing it into the ground,” chimed another.

Article continues after ad

Will these early impressions and pseudo-class tier lists remain unchanged when The Final Shape launches on June 4? The future’s never set in stone, but preliminary assessments aren’t looking good for the students of Cayde-6, that’s for sure.