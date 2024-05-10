Destiny 2: The Final Shape exotic class items – All perk combinations

Destiny 2: The Final Shape exotic class items – All perk combinationsBungie
Destiny 2 is introducing exotic class items in The Final Shape, this new gear allowing Guardians to mix and match exotic perks to their liking, providing them to live out their power fantasy fully. Here’s every perk combination available for each class.
Exotic class items are coming to Destiny 2, letting you mix and match various perks from other exotics to craft the perfect build. These armor pieces will be randomly rolled, meaning you’ll want to farm as much of this gear as possible so you can obtain the optimal role that suits how you want to play.
Want to start theorizing early? We’ve got you covered.
Destiny 2 Hunter exotic class item perk combinations
|First Column
|Second Column
|SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN
Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility.
|SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER
While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage.
|SPIRIT OF THE INMOST LIGHT
Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration.
|SPIRIT OF THE SYNTHOCEPS
Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded.
|SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN
Weapons ready very quickly.
|SPIRIT OF VERITY
Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus.
|SPIRIT OF THE DRAGON
Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time.
|SPIRIT OF THE CYRTARACHNE
Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade.
|SPIRIT OF GALANOR
Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends.
|SPIRIT OF THE GYRFALCON
Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible.
|SPIRIT OF THE FOETRACER
Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability’s element.
|SPIRIT OF THE LIAR
Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch.
|SPIRIT OF CALIBAN
Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition.
|SPIRIT OF THE WORMHUSK
Dodging gives a small health and shield bump.
|SPIRIT OF RENEWAL
Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage.
|SPIRIT OF THE COYOTE
Gain an additional class ability charge.
Destiny 2 Warlock exotic class item perk combinations
|First Column
|Second Column
|SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN
Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility.
|SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER
While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage.
|SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT
Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration
|SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS
Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded.
|SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN
Weapons ready very quickly.
|SPIRIT OF VERITY
Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus.
|SPIRIT OF THE STAG
Your Rift provides damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in it.
|SPIRIT OF VESPER
Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves.
|SPIRIT OF THE FILAMENTS
Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour.
|SPIRIT OF HARMONY
Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element grant you Super energy.
|SPIRIT OF THE NECROTIC
Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition.
|SPIRIT OF STARFIRE
Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy.
|SPIRIT OF OSMIOMANCY
Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further.
|SPIRIT OF THE SWARM
Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings.
|SPIRIT OF APOTHEOSIS
Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your Super ends.
|SPIRIT OF THE CLAW
Gain an additional melee charge.
Destiny 2 Titan exotic class item perks
|First Column
|Second Column
|SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN
Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility
|SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER
While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage.
|SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT
Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration
|SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS
Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded.
|SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN
Weapons ready very quickly.
|SPIRIT OF VERITY
Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus.
|SPIRIT OF SEVERANCE
Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion.
|SPIRIT OF CONTACT
Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted.
|SPIRIT OF HOARFROST
Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created.
|SPIRIT OF SCARS
Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration.
|SPIRIT OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR
Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super’s element when your Super ends.
|SPIRIT OF THE HORN
Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets
|SPIRIT OF THE ABEYANT
Improves Drengr’s Lash. Drengr’s Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel further.
|SPIRIT OF ALPHA LUPI
Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated.
|SPIRIT OF THE BEAR
Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with Unbreakable is converted to Super energy.
|SPIRIT OF THE ARMAMENTARIUM
Gain an additional grenade charge.
That’s all the possible perk combinations for each exotic class item. Remember that these perks are only active when you have a Prismatic subclass equipped.