Destiny 2: The Final Shape exotic class items – All perk combinations

Destiny 2 is introducing exotic class items in The Final Shape, this new gear allowing Guardians to mix and match exotic perks to their liking, providing them to live out their power fantasy fully. Here’s every perk combination available for each class.

Exotic class items are coming to Destiny 2, letting you mix and match various perks from other exotics to craft the perfect build. These armor pieces will be randomly rolled, meaning you’ll want to farm as much of this gear as possible so you can obtain the optimal role that suits how you want to play.

Want to start theorizing early? We’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2 Hunter exotic class item perk combinations

First Column Second Column SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN

Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER

While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF THE INMOST LIGHT

Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF THE SYNTHOCEPS

Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN

Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY

Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE DRAGON

Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. SPIRIT OF THE CYRTARACHNE

Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade. SPIRIT OF GALANOR

Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends. SPIRIT OF THE GYRFALCON

Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. SPIRIT OF THE FOETRACER

Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability’s element. SPIRIT OF THE LIAR

Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch. SPIRIT OF CALIBAN

Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. SPIRIT OF THE WORMHUSK

Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. SPIRIT OF RENEWAL

Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage. SPIRIT OF THE COYOTE

Gain an additional class ability charge.

Destiny 2 Warlock exotic class item perk combinations

First Column Second Column SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN

Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER

While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT

Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS

Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN

Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY

Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE STAG

Your Rift provides damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in it. SPIRIT OF VESPER

Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. SPIRIT OF THE FILAMENTS

Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. SPIRIT OF HARMONY

Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element grant you Super energy. SPIRIT OF THE NECROTIC

Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition. SPIRIT OF STARFIRE

Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. SPIRIT OF OSMIOMANCY

Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further. SPIRIT OF THE SWARM

Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. SPIRIT OF APOTHEOSIS

Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE CLAW

Gain an additional melee charge.

Destiny 2 Titan exotic class item perks

First Column Second Column SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN

Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER

While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT

Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS

Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN

Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY

Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF SEVERANCE

Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion. SPIRIT OF CONTACT

Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. SPIRIT OF HOARFROST

Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. SPIRIT OF SCARS

Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration. SPIRIT OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR

Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super’s element when your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE HORN

Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets SPIRIT OF THE ABEYANT

Improves Drengr’s Lash. Drengr’s Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel further. SPIRIT OF ALPHA LUPI

Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated. SPIRIT OF THE BEAR

Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with Unbreakable is converted to Super energy. SPIRIT OF THE ARMAMENTARIUM

Gain an additional grenade charge.

That’s all the possible perk combinations for each exotic class item. Remember that these perks are only active when you have a Prismatic subclass equipped.