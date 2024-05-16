Destiny 2 The Final Shape early patch notes: All sandbox changes

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape will shake up the game’s sandbox with the introduction of new weapons, supers, exotics, and balance changes, here are patch notes for what we know so far.

The Final Shape will make some of the biggest changes Destiny 2 has ever seen. With the introduction of new supers, new Prismatic subclasses, and much more, the game won’t be the same when the new expansion drops.

Outside of the new additions, Bungie is always making more balance changes to the sandbox to ensure all weapon archetypes remain somewhat viable. Without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about the sandbox changes coming in The Final Shape.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 The Final Shape early patch notes

Weapon Archetypes

Mods

Boss Spec, Taken Spec, Minor Spec, Major Spec, and Adept Big Ones Spec have been removed.

Exotic Primary weapons and Trace Rifles

Reduced damage bonus versus Minors from 40% to 30% (except Fighting Lion).

Weapon Archetype Damage Changes

Increased base PvE damage versus all combatants. Pulse Rifles: 20% Exceptions: Graviton Lance and Revision Zero’s Heavy Burst mode. (These both have an intrinsic PvE damage buff built in.) Pellet Shotguns: 10% Exceptions: Legend of Acrius, Tractor Cannon, Conditional Finality, and The Fourth Horseman. (These are all already performing as intended.) Slug Shotguns: 9% Fusion Rifles: 7% Exceptions: One Thousand Voices. (This one was just buffed.) Sniper Rifles: 7% Exceptions: Izanagi’s Burden’s Honed Edge shots and Cloudstrike’s storm. (These are both performing well.) Glaive projectiles: 7% Linear Fusion Rifles: 5%

Increased damage versus Minors (red bars)—this stacks with the base PvE damage increase. Sidearms, Trace Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Bows: 20% Auto Rifles and Pulse Rifles: 15% For Pulse Rifles, this is in addition to the above buff, and Graviton Lance and Revision Zero’s Heavy Burst mode are included. I.e. Pulse Rifles will do 1.2 * 1.15 = 38% more damage to red bars.

Submachine Guns: 10%

Hand Cannons: 5%

Increased damage versus Majors (orange bars). Trace Rifles: 20%

Increased damage globally, including PvP. Machine Guns: 7% Swords: 7%

Splash damage from add clear-Exotic Primary weapons was overperforming in The Final Shape when combined with the damage buffs listed above, so we’ve pulled it down slightly on a handful of weapons. Reduced splash damage by 10%: Sunshot Trinity Ghoul Polaris Lance Graviton Lance



Kinetic Weapons

Kinetic damage type weapons no longer deal bonus damage to bosses; damage to other combatant tiers is unchanged. For example, a kinetic Sniper Rifle and a Stasis Sniper Rifle of the same subfamily will both deal the same damage to a boss.



Quality of Life Weapon Changes

Updated Heavy, Adaptive, and Aggressive Burst weapon intrinsic names to match burst count across all weapon archetypes. Functionality is unchanged. 2-burst: Heavy Burst Includes Sidearms, Hand Cannons, and Pulse Rifles. 3-burst: Adaptive Burst Includes Sidearms, Linear Fusion Rifles, and Adaptive Pulse Rifles. 4-burst: Aggressive Burst Includes Pulse Rifles.

Removed the foundry name from the Veist Rapid-Fire, Häkke Precision, and Omolon Adaptive weapon intrinsics.

Scout Rifles Updated the hip-fire reticle to better show accuracy and aim-assist state.

Hand Cannons Some aggressive Hand Cannons struggle to compete with the stats of the top-tier examples [cough] Igneous Hammer [cough], so with Crimil’s Dagger and Something New returning in The Final Shape, we updated their stats. Crimil’s Dagger (Iron Banner) Stability: 23 to 31 Handling: 23 to 31 Magazine Size: 8 to 9 Airborne Effectiveness: 10 to 21 Something New (Solstice) Stability: 27 to 30 Handling: 24 to 30 Magazine Size: 8 to 9

Low inventory Sniper Rifles were a little too low in PvE for our liking, so we’ve increased the minimum. Increased minimum reserves from 14 to 17 shots; maximum reserve is unchanged.

Linear Fusion Rifles Adaptive Burst Linear Fusion Rifles are strong, but in some cases are quite hard to control. Reduced firing animation kick and recoil for Adaptive Linear Fusion Rifles.



Wave Frame Grenade Launchers

The size of the wave is now affected by the blast radius stat. This will mostly impact the width of the wave, though the length and height will also be scaled. The default display stat for the blast radius has been changed from 100 to 50 (where 50 represents the previous baseline—any stat over 50 will result in a larger wave segment than what was possible before).

Special ammo Wave – Frame Grenade Launchers overperform as add clear weapons in their current state, so we’ve pulled the length of the wave back a little. Reduced the length of the waves from 22 meters to 15 meters (except for Dead Messenger).



Swords

Updated the Sword reticle to better indicate its charge state. When Sword energy is consumed, the amount of delay the Sword has before it begins to recharge now subtly appears in the reticle.

Bug fixes: Fixed an issue where the Overwhelming Battlesong debuff from some missions would prevent Swords from recharging or losing energy while guarding. Fixed an issue where unpowered caster Sword heavy attacks would not reset the Sword’s energy recharge delay. Fixed an issue where uncharged adaptive Sword heavy attacks cost the same amount of ammo as their charged counterparts. They now cost 1 ammo, same as other uncharged heavy attacks.



Exotics

Divinity

Increased the number of shots required to generate the cage by 75% against combatants (PvP unchanged).

The Rat King

Swapped the firing animation to the same one used by other auto-fire Sidearms.

Devil’s Ruin

Fixed an issue where the firing animation from Devil’s Ruin would get applied to other equipped Sidearms if the weapon was swapped during the firing animation.

Symmetry

Catalyst now provides +10 reload speed, +10 handling, and the Eddy Current perk, in addition to its existing effects.

Gjallarhorn

Updated the visuals of Wolfpack Rounds to match the damage type of the weapon.For example: On Gjallarhorn, they will use Solar effects. On the Royal Entry Void Rocket Launcher buffed by Gjallarhorn, they will have Void effects.



Touch of Malice

Increased duration of burn applied by the Darkness Ball against combatants from 2 to 3.5 seconds.

Osteo Striga

Now has a 4-second cooldown on the poison burst on kills. (Poison burst from sustained damage doesn’t receive this cooldown.)

Necrochasm

Intrinsic perk now provides increased reload speed after precision kills.

Increased duration of burn applied by the Cursed Thrall explosion against combatants from 2 to 3.5 seconds.

Catalyst has been rebuilt. One for Thrall: Damaging 3 combatants in quick succession provides a period of increased damage, range, and aim assist.



The Lament

Reduced healing effect by 20%.

While this weapon does inherit the 7% global buff to Swords, we’ve reduced the damage of the high end of the chained heavy attack by 20% from that point. This means combos at lower stacks are less affected by the change than combos at higher stacks.



Dead Man’s Tale

Baseline: Cranial Spike stacks now grant stability in addition to aim assist stat and range (+2 per stack). Increased reload speed benefit of Cranial Spike stacks.

With catalyst, when hip-firing: Slightly reduced accuracy benefits. Increased magnetism falloff scale (1.6 to 1.7). Increased baseline rate of fire from 130RPM to 140RPM. Removed PvE-only damage buff that scaled with stacks of Cranial Spike and added a 15% damage bonus at maximum stacks of Cranial Spike.



The Colony

Now spawns additional insectoid robots on final blows. More robots (up to five) spawn from tougher combatants.

Truth

Increased area-of-effect (AoE) damage such that it doesn’t lose noticeable damage due to not dealing impact damage.

Increased total reserves by 3. (This is on top of the reserves change to high impact Rocket Launchers from the 7.3.5 update.)

The Queensbreaker

Increased damage versus bosses, minibosses, Champions, and vehicles by 12%.

Increased reserve ammunition by 3.

Cerberus +1

Focus fire now will activate on Special reloads following a kill and will no longer reduce range or rate of fire.

Bastion

Reworked Saint’s Fists perk: Dealing damage with melee increases your charge rate, damage, and reload speed for a short duration. Landing a majority of pellets in a burst increases melee damage.

Eriana’s Vow

Breaking a matched shield or piercing a Champion’s Barrier will cause the target to ignite.

Deterministic Chaos

This weapon is now intrinsically anti-barrier.

The Heavy Metal and Vexadecimal perks have had their locations and behavior swapped. Heavy Metal now causes every 4th bullet to make targets volatile. Vexadecimal now causes every 16th bullet to also weaken targets.



The Fundamentals

The Fundamentals now maintains its state across death or respawn.

Perks

Alacrity

Will no longer work in Rumble.

Archer’s Gambit

Reduced draw time buff from 66% to 60%.

Reduced buff duration from 8 to 4 seconds (but it can now stack up to 8 seconds).

Grave Robber

Will now activate on dealing damage with a powered melee, in addition to standard melee kills.

Chain Reaction

Special: About 15% smaller AoE size and 20% less damage.

Heavy: Same AoE as before and 30% more damage.

Eddy Current

Now takes 1.5 seconds of sprinting to activate instead of 3 seconds.

Also provides a bonus to handling and a 5% scalar on each stat at base.

Being amplified will immediately activate the perk at its maximum effectiveness.

Underdog

Instances of Underdog have been replaced with Pulse Monitor.

Osmosis and Permeability

These no longer drop off when pulling out a Ghost or similar actions.

Now partially refill the weapon’s magazine on activation.

Chill Clip

Adjust the number of slow stacks applied based on properties of the weapon. In this case, Rapid-Fire Fusions like Riptide will still require 3 shots to freeze, but slower firing Fusions only require 2.

All other archetypes have been un-nerfed and only require 2 shots to freeze.

High Ground

Reworked to provide a stacking damage bonus when getting kills in any context (like Rampage) or instantly granting the maximum amount of stacks when damaging an enemy from the high ground.

PvE max bonus increased to a 25% damage bonus, and PvP max increased to 15%.

General Perks

Osmosis and Tessellation now match the damage type of your equipped grenade.

Permeability and Elemental Capacitor now match the damage type of your equipped Super.

Deconstruct