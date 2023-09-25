What time does Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release?

The Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is right around the corner and if you’re wondering at what time it gets released, we’ve got the answer for you.

After the 2.0 update dropped on September 21, 2023, CD Projekt Red is gearing up to release the one and only paid DLC, Phantom Liberty. It adds a ton of new content to the game in the form of new quests, districts, weapons, and a lot more.

Our Phantom Liberty review feels it’s worth returning to the Night City and players hopefully will also feel the same. The performance has improved significantly across all platforms, although the PC requirements recommend an SSD for all types of rigs.

The expansion launches globally on September 26 but at what time? In this handy guide, we have got the answer for you.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC will be released at 12 AM local time on September 26, 2023.

For some parts of the United States, PC players will be able to play it early, starting at 4 PM PDT / 7 PM EDT / 5 PM CST, respectively.

On their official post on X, CDPR devs have stated, “If you purchased the Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty bundle, to download Phantom Liberty claim it from the PlayStation Store by pressing “download” once the game releases at midnight local time. We apologize for the lack of a pre-load.”

“The pre-order Quadra may not be available for PlayStation at first. This may especially affect regions where the game will release first due to their time zones. We are working to ensure players receive their bonus as soon as possible!”

That’s everything we know about the release times for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

