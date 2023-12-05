How to get Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1

After the success of the 2.0 patch, Cyberpunk 2077 has received an even bigger update with a plethora of new features in Update 2.1. Along with the five new motorcycles, the most recent update brings the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet car to the game. Here’s how you can get it.

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to rise in popularity as one of the most well-known RPGs available. Although the game did not initially garner significant praise from players upon its release, update 2.0 has firmly established it as one of the top games currently available.

CD Projekt Red consistently enhances the game by introducing new features and allowing players to customize their character builds, perform gigs around Night City, and Dogtown in the Phantom Liberty expansion. The developer has just released an even more comprehensive 2.1 patch that integrates the metro system, portable radio, and additional features.

CD Projekt RED The new Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet edition is one of the fastest cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

In addition, CDPR has introduced five new motorcycles and one brand-new car — a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet variant in a dual-tone black and yellow which is an improvement over Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche.

Here’s how you can get the vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1.

How to get the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

In order to get the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, you need to access a computer anywhere in Cyberpunk 2077 where you can surf the NET. Click on the Auto Fixer icon on the screen to head to its website. Scroll down until the ‘Other’ option pops and click on it.

CD Projekt RED You can purchase the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet at the Autofixer website.

There, you’ll see the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet’s listing worth 18,250 Eurodollars. Click on the vehicle and hit ‘Buy.’ But before you do that, make sure you have enough Eurodollars in your account.

As soon as you buy the vehicle, wait for the Autofixer or El Capitan’s text on your holo. Shortly, you’ll receive a text from him that the car has been captured by Wraiths and you need to get it back.

After responding to El Capitan’s texts a gig named Shape of a Pony will begin, commencing the quest for you to get back your purchased Porsche.

CD Projekt RED You’ll need to recover your Cabriolet by completing a gig.

How to retrieve the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

In order to recover your Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, you need to head to the car’s last known location while you follow the directions on your map. As you reach the location, you’ll see a fan of Johnny Silverhand dressed in the same attire as Samurai’s leading man, lying dead on the ground.

Walk closer to the body and retrieve an archived letter and the GPS Hash which will pinpoint the exact location of the car for you. As soon as you have that, head over to the location and eliminate all the Wraiths in the area using your weapons and quickhacks, depending upon your build.

CD Projekt RED Complete the gig and acquire the Porsche 911 Cabriolet.

From one of the downed Wraiths, retrieve the Car Key and head inside the shed to get the car. Now once you’re in, driver the car out of the area. While you’re at it, some enemies will chase you and try to gun you down.

Use your weapons from the car to shoot and try to evade the enemies by speeding down your Porsche. Once you’re in the clear, enjoy driving your Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet around Night City or win some races.

So, there you have it — how to get the Porsche 911 Cabriolet in Cyberpunk 2077. For more about the game and Phantom Liberty expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides:

