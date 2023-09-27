Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the best weaponized car for free after 2.0 update

Cyberpunk 2077’s most recent 2.0 update overhauls the base game and adds new features that give players a new reason to revisit Night City. You will now be able to simultaneously drive and shoot using weaponized cars or your own weapon, making vehicular combat one of the most thrilling additions to the update. Here’s how to obtain the best weaponized car in the game for free.

New and exhilarating vehicular combat is a breath of fresh air in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0. Players can now dive into a dynamic gameplay experience in the dystopian setting of Night City, thanks to the inclusion of weaponized vehicles, drive-by shooting feature, and upgraded abilities.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Vehicular combat is chaotic and exciting, and you won’t want to miss it whether you’re a lone wolf or part of a crew of mercenaries. You can either shoot from inside a standard vehicle with your equipped weapon or operate a weaponized vehicle, such as a car, to utilize the mounted guns.

If you want to experience the thrill of Cyberpunk 2077’s vehicular combat, we’ve got a guide that will help you obtain the best weaponized car for free.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt RED You can locate the car in a warehouse north of Night City.

How to get Ken Block’s weaponized rally car for free

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update includes a touching tribute to the late rally racing legend Ken Block, who passed away in January 2023. As a tribute, CD Projekt RED has added a Type-66 ‘Hoon’ rally vehicle equipped with two machine guns on the hood.

Article continues after ad

The car’s moniker is a nod to Block’s co-owned Hoonigan Industries, and it resembles the Hoonigan’s Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang RTR in many ways. In addition, Ken Block’s racing number ’43’ is also inscribed on the vehicle.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt RED You’ll need to find the car keys stashed in a box in the warehouse.

As part of a hidden side gig, you can obtain this weaponized vehicle for free in the game. Here are the steps required:

Fast Travel to Longshore North fast travel point. Drive towards Watson Northside district and reach the location marked on the map above. Once you reach there, you’ll come by a couple of warehouses. Head inside the second warehouse where you’ll see the car parked inside. Walk towards the car to trigger the ‘I’m in love with my car’ side gig. Once you do so, Johnny Silverhand will appear in front of the car and ask you to find the keys. Locate a hidden container below the scaffolding right behind the car. Grab the keys from inside the container. Hop in the car to finish the gig and add it to your garage.

You now possess a weaponized vehicle equipped with guns that will assist you in wreaking havoc on the streets of Night City and becoming the ruthless mercenary you’ve always aspired to be in a blaze of glory.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything about how to get the best weaponized car for free in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0. For more about the game and expansion, be sure to check our other content below:

Article continues after ad

How to defeat Chimera | All Phantom Liberty trophies | Best Cyberpunk 2077 builds for 2.0 update | How to respec | How to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC | Can you play Phantom Liberty without owning base game? | Should you finish Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty? | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | Best builds | All Perks | All Relic Skills | Which parts of Phantom Liberty DLC are free? | All new weapons | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Who is Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty?