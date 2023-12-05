How long was Cyberpunk 2077 in development

It’s been quite some time since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which was supposed to be CD Projekt Red’s magnum opus but ended up being a breeding ground for bugs. You might wonder how long the game was even in development. Here’s what you need to know.

With the release of the latest update, Cyberpunk is finally looking up to be a good game, with a plethora of features being added, such as the coveted metro system and much more.

Article continues after ad

However, that wasn’t always the case, as the game was released in a broken state back in 2020, but this didn’t stop CD Projekt, as the team kept pumping in updates and fixing the countless bugs and issues plaguing the game.

Article continues after ad

You might wonder what led to the disastrous release of the once-long-awaited title and how long it took before the game finally came out. Here’s what we know.

CD PROJEKT RED A gameplay snippet from Cyberpunk 2077

How long did it take to develop Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced all the way back in 2012. However, actual development did not begin until 2016. This was due to the fact that the majority of the team was working on the Witcher 3 Blood and Wine DLC, and Cyberpunk was at its conceptual stage with a team of mere 50 developers.

Article continues after ad

The team grew significantly once full-fledged development began on Cyberpunk after the release of the Witcher 3 DLC, which was released in May of 2016.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt Red has continued to pump in resources, fixing different aspects of the game. With the release of the latest 2.1 update and the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty DLC, Cyberpunk 2077 is looking better than ever.

How long was Phantom Liberty in development for?

While an exact date of when development began on Phantom Liberty was never revealed, CDPR’s report shows that the studio had been allocating resources to the development of the DLC since December 2021, almost a year after the release of the base game.

Article continues after ad

The DLC was released in September 2023, along with the 2.0 update, both of which were received with much critical acclaim and put CD Projekt Red back on the map.

Article continues after ad

This is all we know about how long Cyberpunk 2077 was in development for. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides for the game at Dexerto.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms | How to get the fastest car free: Rayfield Caliburn | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the game’s only DLC? | How much does Phantom Liberty DLC cost?