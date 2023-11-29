The Witcher 4 is now being worked on by almost half of CD Projekt’s developers

CD Projekt has diverted almost half of its developers towards the next Witcher game, with the company focusing on the beloved IP following the release of Cyberpunk’s latest DLC.

Game developer CD Projekt made a name for themselves throughout the 2010s, in large part due to the massive success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game, which first released in 2015, was a massive hit and success. It won GOTY convincingly and through DLC and remastered editions, has remained a popular title.

The company then shifted its focus onto a new IP in Cyberpunk 2077. While the initial release of the game was met with criticism following game-breaking bugs and performance issues, Cyberpunk has hit a second wind amongst fans.

With player count up and the new DLC, Phantom Liberty, being received well, CD Projekt has finally gotten the game back on track.

CD Projekt Red The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC was well-received.

In light of this, the company has now begun to properly begin development on the next Witcher game, with IGN reporting that over half of the developers for the company are now focused solely on The Witcher 4.

At the current time of writing, the upcoming Witcher game has been given the codename Polaris. With no official title having been revealed by the dev team.

As noted in CD Projekt’s latest earning report, almost 330 developers are working on the next Witcher game as of October 31, 2023. This figure marks just under 50% of the company’s total developers.

As well as this, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński also confirmed that the company anticipated more than 400 developers will be working on Polaris by mid-2024. As a result, fans of The Witcher can rest easy knowing that CD Projekt is aiming to make Polaris their next big conquest.

