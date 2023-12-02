Cyberpunk 2077 fans blown away by new features in update 2.1

Cyberpunk 2077’s update 2.1 reveal was a pleasant surprise, and after its reveal, fans are ecstatic over the new slew of features to debut.

Cyberpunk 2077’s comeback story is nothing short of a miracle after its tragic launch back in 2020. Launching as a “buggy mess” that left fans demanding refunds, each subsequent update has fixed and brought the title to new heights.

2023’s been extremely kind to the maligned title, as its first and final expansion, Phantom Liberty, launched to rave reviews across the board. After revealing the Ultimate Edition, it seemed all but clear that the end of Cyberpunk 2077 was near.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That is until CD Projekt Red revealed update 2.1, a surprise infusion of content shocking fans worldwide. Now that the dust has settled on the reveal, fans are over the moon on what update 2.1 brings to Cyberpunk 2077.

Update 2.1 features a huge slew of improvements and changes to the game. Replayable races, increased immersion involving gangs, improvements to boss fights and more are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg coming to Cyberpunk 2077.

Needless to say, after what seemed like the conclusion, the scope and gravity of these changes blew fans away on socials everywhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Many of the comments showed overwhelming love and support for the update, with fans sharing their desires to start a new playthrough. Of course, this wasn’t the only highlight, with fans raving over the completion of the metro system.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, an update to the Sandevistan effect that makes it look closer to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners TV show has fans of the series elated to see Edgerunners become a bigger part of the Cyberpunk universe.

Article continues after ad

Of course, not every fan was happy, as the omission of New Game Plus has left some players disappointed. However, if this is the “true” end of Cyberpunk 2077, it marks the comeback of a century for the game and the team at CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.1 launches December 5, alongside the arrival of the Ultimate Edition of the title.