What time does Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update release?

The highly anticipated 2.0 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 has almost arrived but what time exactly can you start enjoying the game’s updated content? Here’s everything you need to know about 2.0 release times.

CD Projekt Red has already updated Cyberpunk 2077 since its initial release but the latest 2.0 patch aims to overhaul the RPG even more with a lot of new content for players to enjoy, and plenty of improvements including the addition of vehicle combat, and improved AI and police encounters.

The patch looks to provide players with an experience that is much closer to the one that was promised prior to Cyberpunk 2077’s initial release in December 2020, and the Phantom Liberty DLC will follow shortly after.

If you’re eager to jump back into Night City, here’s everything you need to know about what time the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update will be released.

CD Projekt Red The 2.0 update will overhaul a lot of Cyberpunk 2077’s systems.

According to CD Project Red’s Global Community Director, Marcin Momot, the 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 “should be arriving between 5 – 6 PM CEST” on September 21, 2023.

This is also in line with previous reports from Senior Community Manager @Lilayah who recently revealed that the team is aiming to release the update “close to the end of the stream” – referring to CD Projeckt Red’s celebratory livestream, which is due to begin at 4 PM CEST on September 21, 2023.

Based on the estimated timeframe from Momot, we’ve put together a list of local times that we expect the 2.0 patch to be made available below:

8 AM – 9 AM: PST (West Coast, United States)

11 AM – 12 PM: EST (East Coast, United States)

4 PM – 5 PM: BST (United Kingdom)

1 AM – 2 AM: AEST (Sydney, Australia)

That’s everything we know about the release times for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 so far! If official times are revealed before the patch goes live we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, check out more of our guides below:

