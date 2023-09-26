Cyberpunk 2077: Where to get Rebecca’s shotgun after 2.0 update

Cyberpunk 2077 has quite a few easter eggs from the fan-favorite anime Edgerunners. One such easter egg is Rebecca’s shotgun ‘Guts’. Here is how you can find it in the game post the 2.0 update.

Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners is definitely an amazing anime that encapsulates fans all across the world. In fact, the anime played a huge role in uplifting the player base of the game, changing people’s opinions about it after the rough launch.

On top of that, CDPR has been working consistently to fix the game by introducing its latest 2.0 update. Following this update, the one and only Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, put the game back on the map.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thus, with Cyberpunk 2077 finally reaching its potential and fans getting a taste of this title in all its glory, some players may be willing to bridge the gap between the game and the anime. One way to do that is by getting hold of Rebecca’s shotgun, Guts.

Here is all you need to know on how to get it within the game.

Rebecca’s shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077 is a world loot. This means it’s very easy to miss and here are the steps you need to follow to bag the shotgun:

Article continues after ad

1. Teleport to Metro Memorial Park

CD PROJEKT RED Teleport to Metro Memorial Fast Travel Park

In order to start, you will need to travel to the Metro Memorial Park fast travel point. This is the closest you will get to reaching the location for Rebecca’s shotgun and also saves you a lot of time.

Article continues after ad

2. Reach the Drop Box

CD PROJEKT RED The drop box is a landmark that will point you in the right direction

Once you teleport to the Metro Memorial Park fast travel location, turn around and you will see a set of stairs. Take the stairs, turn left, and move up. Once you go past the second set of stairs, you will see a door.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Move through the door and take a right turn until you reach the drop box provided in the image above. The box is right near the door, so it will be quite easy to find.

3. Proceed Forward until you come across a new set of stairs

CD PROJEKT RED Move forward and find the new set of stairs

From the drop box you found previously, take a right and move along the footpath. While moving you will come across an opening on the right-hand side where you will find another set of stairs. It is hard to miss as you will see people moving in and out of the area.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

4. Reach the location with the two fishes

CD PROJEKT RED Reach the Two fishes

From the stairs you found previously, move up, take a right, and then move up the final set of stairs. Eventually, you will reach a central point with a massive hologram with a red and a blue fish.

5. Find the three kneeling monks

CD PROJEKT RED Find three monks kneeling and sitting on the ground

Once you reach the area with the two fishes, you will see there are multiple lanes with glass barriers. Move up and go beyond the first glass barrier and take a left until you reach the three monks kneeling down and praying.

Article continues after ad

6. Pick up Rebecca’s shotgun

Finding Rebecca’s shotgun can be tricky.

Once you reach there, you will see a small yellow marker near a bush a few steps ahead. Move forward and you will finally find the Guts shotgun that Rebecca uses in Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners anime.

Article continues after ad

That is all you need to know on how to find Rebecca’s shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077 after the 2.0 update. If you found it informative do not forget to check out some of our other guides from Dexerto.

How to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC | Can you play Phantom Liberty without owning base game? | Should you finish Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty? | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | Best builds | All Perks | All Relic Skills | Which parts of Phantom Liberty DLC are free? | Can you romance Idris Elba’s character | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Who is Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty?

Article continues after ad