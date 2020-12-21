 How to get Cyberpunk 2077's best katana - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

How to get Cyberpunk 2077’s best katana

Published: 21/Dec/2020 16:50

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 best Katana
CD Projekt

The Satori katana is one of the strongest weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, but it is incredibly easy to miss. However, some savvy players have discovered an exploit that enables you to claim this powerful sword after the opening act. Here’s how it works.

Melee builds are some of the most devastatingly powerful in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to their incredible attack speed, general mobility, and ludicrous critical hit chance. Due to this, the katana has become one of the most popular weapons. However, if you wish to be the most powerful sci-fi samurai Night City has ever seen, then you’ll want to get your hands on the Satori katana. 

This Legendary sword has the highest critical multiplier in the entire game, enabling players to kill enemies with just one lethal slice. Even Cyberpunk’s toughest foes will cower as you slice and dice them. Whether you’re a dedicated melee-focused build or just wanting to see how powerful the katana is, this guide will show you how to add the Satori to your collection. 

How to get Cyberpunk 2077’s best katana

CD Projekt Red
The Satori offers incredible amounts of crit chance.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City is brimming with all kinds of deadly weaponry that V can use in their fight against Arasaka, but the Satori blade is incredibly easy to miss the first time around. This legendary katana is located at the very top of Konpeki Plaza and is obtainable during The Heist mission. 

If you failed to get the Satori during the game’s prologue, then you’ll want to use either of the methods below. Before we begin, make sure V is equipped with the Reinforced Tendons (double jump) and Kerenzikov implant (slows down time). These handy Cyberware mods can be fitted at any Ripperdoc, so make sure you do this before attempting any of the methods below. 

After you’ve obtained both implants, simply fast travel over to California & Cartwright, which is directly southwest of Watson. Head over to the Drop Point on the left side of the map and dive into the water. Swim around the Konpeki Plaza wall and climb ashore. Once you’ve done that, follow either of the two methods below. 

Fastest method

Cyberpunk 2077 glitch
CD Projekt / TagBackTV
If you’ve done the weapon switch glitch, your screen should look like the above.

The quickest way to claim the best katana can be pretty difficult to nail down, but if you get the movements right, you’ll be using the Satori in a matter of minutes. 

In order to grab this powerful sword for yourself, you’ll first need to do the following:  

  1. Head around to the left side of the Konpeki Plaza.
  2. Walk up to the third pillar.
  3. Change the time of day to later in the evening.
  4. Equip a katana.
  5. Position your camera so that you’re looking directly up the pillar.
  6. Cycle the katana with Alt and scrolling down on the mouse wheel, or Y /Triangle on controller.

If pulled off correctly, your katana will disappear from your view. Simply mash the left mouse button/trigger button as fast as you can. This will cause V to fly up the side of the building, enabling you to claim the Satori at the top. 

With the Satori in hand, it’s time to plunge into the ocean below. Doing this can take a few tries, so make sure you save before taking the leap of faith. In order to land into the ocean below, simply head over to the right of the helipad and activate the Kerenzikov ability. 

To do this, simply aim down your gun’s sights, hit the dodge button, and let go of the aim button. Doing this will give V insane amounts of movement speed, so use this technique and combine it with a jump to land in the ocean below. 

Most reliable method

Cyberpunk 2077 car
CD Projekt / TagBackTV
You can also use this exploit to glitch through other buildings in Night City.

If you’re struggling with the mechanics of the first method, then you’ll want to use this one instead. It takes a little more time but it much easier. 

  1. Head around to the left side of the Konpeki Plaza.
  2. Call a car to your position.
  3. Park the car as close as you can to Konpeki Plaza’s main entrance, while still being able to exit the vehicle on the left.
  4. Get out of the car.

This can take a few goes to get right, but if done correctly, you’ll be able to glitch yourself through the door and into the building. Once inside, simply make your way to the top and using the double jump from the Reinforced Tendons. 

Once you’ve reached the top and claimed the Satori, simply use the Kerenzikov technique above to return to the ground. 

So there you have it, two ways you can get your hands on the best katana in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077

How to get secret “best” ending in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 20/Dec/2020 18:48

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077, like almost all role-playing games, has multiple endings, with each one varying in some key way that distinguishes itself from the rest. While the “official” number of endings is in debate, due how significant some changes are between each of them, there is one ending that’s a bit of a secret.

Secret endings for RPGs are nothing new. Endings that are purposefully made difficult to access and without many hints by the game that it exists. Many titles have them, which is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the latest massive role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077, has one as well.

In Cyberpunk’s case though, accessing the ending is incredibly difficult to obtain and requires players to pretty much be aware of it while playing through the game’s side missions. Here’s everything you need to know about how to obtain it and what it actually entails.

CD Projekt Red
Players will have to select certain dialogue choices during the ending of Chippin In with Johnny.

What is the secret ending?

Cyberpunk 2077’s secret ending could arguably be called the “best” ending. Without getting too much into spoilers, this ending saves the most lives by having V go through the final mission alone with Johnny.

While there’s always a debate in RPGs about what ending is the “best”, letting characters live is a good thing and since this is the only one that saves the most, the choice seems pretty clear.

One thing to note, however, is that this ending is insanely hard. You’ll have to fight through the end without any help and if you fail, apparently, the game simply ends there and plays the credits. No do-overs, no restarting at the last checkpoint, it just ends.

How to get the secret ending

You’ll have to be a bit patient if you want to getting the secret ending for yourself. Not only does it require you to pick specific choices in a specific mission but you’ll also it’ll also take a bit of time before it unlocks. That being said, it’s not too difficult to obtain if you know what you’re looking for. Here’s how you can get the secret ending for yourself:

  1. Start the side mission Chippin’ In, which can be found at the Afterlife nightclub after some main story missions.
  2. Complete all the tasks in the mission until you get the part at the end where you talk to Johnny one-on-one.
  3. Pick the dialogue choice to “Inscribe Johnny’s initials”.
  4. After Johnny asks what you would write on his real grave, select the choice that says “The Guy who Saved My Life.”
  5. At the next dialogue choice, select “Na, f*cked that up too.”
  6. When Johnny asks if it’s too late for a second chance, ask him “what do you want from me?”
  7. At the next choice, tell Johnny “as last chances go, this is your last.”
  8. Select “You were a real d*ck in the beginning.”
  9. Select “When you said you let down your friends.”
  10. Select “Smasher biz really got to her.”
  11. Tell Johnny “I’ll call Rogue.”
  12. Complete the missions Blistering Love.
  13. Before the final mission, when Johnny asks you to make a choice about how you want to go about the final fight, make no choice and just wait.
  14. After a few minutes, Johnny will suggest another choice: going on a “suicide run” alone. This will put you into the secret ending mission “Don’t fear the reaper.”

Almost all the steps have to do with dialogue choices so it’s pretty simple, however, it can get pretty confusing. Luckily, YouTuber Mighty Noob has created a very simple visual guide which should help you out if you’re still stumped.

While some players originally thought that you’re required to have a 70% relationship with Johnny (this can be found on the top of the screen in the game’s menu), this apparently isn’t true and you only need to complete the above dialogue choices.

All in all, it’s a pretty wild ending and pretty difficult too so prepare for a fight. That being said, it’s cool that this option is available to players. Good luck with your run through it if you choose to follow all the steps.