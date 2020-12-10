Cyberpunk 2077 provides players with a huge and interesting world to explore, but moving from place to place can be extremely time-consuming. Here’s how and where you can fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived and fans have finally got the chance to step into the sprawling metropolis that is Night City. CD Projekt RED has ensured you’ll always be busy while journeying through their latest RPG. From the main story to unique side missions, the narrative will have you exploring every inch of their futuristic world.

However, moving from place to place can be time-consuming, and sometimes you just want to get started with a mission.

That’s where fast travel can be incredibly helpful and convenient. Here’s a breakdown of how to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077.

Fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077

Although how to fast travel is explained in the opening sequence of the game, it’s certainly easy to miss. Luckily, the feature in Cyberpunk is extremely simple if you know where to go.

Read More: Best Cyberpunk 2077 streamers to watch

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Load up Cyberpunk 2077. Open up your map and look for blue waypoints. Use a vehicle to get there, or walk. Arrive at the terminal and interact with it. Choose the destination you would like to fast travel to, select one, and you’re away!

One of the best parts about this feature is the speed of it. After all, walking around for hours on end just getting from place to place can become a little tiring after a while – even when the world looks as beautiful as this. There’s a load of cars in-game to try out, though, if you don’t fancy the lazy route.

Hopefully, this helps you navigate your way around Night City at a faster pace. Everyone loves exploring RPG’s on foot, but sometimes you can’t beat the convenience of fast travel.