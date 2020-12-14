Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Where to find legendary Skippy auto-headshot pistol

Published: 14/Dec/2020 13:41

by Daniel Megarry
Skippy talking gun Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED

Share

CyberPunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has a whole host of unique weapons to collect, but the most bizarre is definitely Skippy the talking gun. Here’s how you can find it.

Skippy is a HJKE-11 Yukimura smartgun that can be found in Cyberpunk 2077. What makes this weapon so special? Well, it contains artificial intelligence which is represented by a cute hologram of a smiling bullet that speaks when you hold it.

The gun’s most exciting feature — aside from the fact that it talks, of course — is that it has an auto-headshot mode that will take your enemies out in no time. The weapon also scales up with the player’s level, and can be upgraded.

Cyberpunk gameplay
CD PROJEKT RED
It’s been a long road to Cyberpunk, but we’re finally here.

Skippy will also offer up some amusing ‘fun facts’ while you play, such as the amount of time a human brain can remain active after being decapitated. It’s not going to make you a better player, but it is a charming feature.

How to get Skippy pistol in Cyberpunk 2077

You can find the gun by locating a question mark, indicating a side mission, just south of College Street metro station in the Heywood area. Look down the alley, and you’ll find a dead body with an open suitcase containing Skippy.

When asked who its original owner was, the gun replies that the data has been wiped, but it has no problem with you becoming its new owner.

Step-by-step instructions for acquiring Skippy are below:

  1. Fast travel to the College Street metro station in Heywood.
  2. Travel south to a question mark on the map, which indicates an optional side mission.
  3. As you approach the question mark, there will be a stack of cardboard bales. Climb onto them and over the gate.
  4. There will be a dead body on your left, next to an open briefcase containing Skippy.
  5. Select ‘take’ and Skippy will be yours.
  6. Choose which mode you want: Puppy Loving Pacifist or Stone Cold Killer.

There are two modes that Skippy can be on. The first mode is Puppy Loving Pacifist, which will only aim at the enemy’s lower extremities and avoid killing them. The second mode is Stone Cold Killer, which will aim exclusively at the enemy’s head.

Skippy gun Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED
Skippy comes with an auto-headshot mode or a pacifist mode.

Amusingly, if you try to change Skippy’s name, it will not only reject your request because you don’t have administrator rights, but also raise its speaking volume by 300% in an attempt to get the message across. Best to avoid this option.

Skippy will eventually reveal that it was once owned by Regina Jones, and you’ll get an optional mission to return the weapon to its rightful owner. You’ll get a cash reward for giving it back, but it’s up to you whether you do that or not.

For the latest Cyberpunk 2077 guides, news and leaks make sure you visit our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 devs offer refunds and apologize over game bugs

Published: 14/Dec/2020 13:04 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 13:40

by Calum Patterson
CD Projekt RED

Share

ps4 PS5

After Cyberpunk 2077’s extremely buggy launch, especially so on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, refunds are being offered by the game’s develeopers CD Projekt Red. 

The much-anticipated release from CD Projekt RED, despite all its ambition, has been marred by bugs. PC players experience them too, but nothing on the scale of console players, especially those on the now 7-year-old PS4.

From unplayable frame rates, 720p resolution, and bizarre graphical errors, it seems that either the old consoles are simply not up to spec to run the game, or it’s just poorly optimized.

First of all, Sony announced they would be making an exception to allow refunds to be processed for the game, even after the usual grace period, according to players on Reddit who have made requests. Since that time, the developers of the game have apologized and issued a refund offer to everybody who bought it for launch.

Bad graphics on Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
An example of some of the graphic issues tripping up players on previous-gen consoles.

“PSA: Sony is issuing refunds even passed the 2 hour play time for digital games, if you file a refund claim and talk to a rep,” a post on the Cyberpunk subreddit stated on December 13.

It wasn’t a straightforward process for this individual, who says they “had to file a support claim online and sit on hold for over an hour to speak with someone.” But, after doing so, Sony “were quick to issue the refund and then delete the game off my library.”

While others also managed to get a refund, after a long wait time on the phone, some have been denied instead.

PSA: Sony is issuing refunds even past the 2 hour play time for digital games, if you file a refund claim and talk to a rep. from cyberpunkgame

One successful player said: “Spent an hour on the phone after being denied by Chatbot and I got my refund! Shout out to u/SirPanic12 for the advice on mentioning the game crashing and not being able to progress further. That’s pretty much all I had to say.”

It seemed to be a mixed bag though, of some players getting refunds and others not, in the Reddit thread.

As noted by PushSquare, the PlayStation Store doesn’t really have a refund policy, but “exceptional circumstances” will often give rise to refunds being processed. However, after a recent announcement from CD Projekt RED, it appears any player can apply for a refund if they’re not happy with the current state of the game.

CD Projekt RED speaks out on refunds

Following on from that, CD Projekt RED apologized on Twitter for the current state of Cyberpunk 2077 on the previous generation of consoles. This apology also addresses fans who are disappointed with the title and are seeking a refund for their purchase.

“If you’re not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy. For copies purchased digitally, please use the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively.”

This statement suggests CD Projekt RED have discussed refunds with Microsoft and Sony, making it easier for fans to claim their money back.

The developers have also promised to add updates that will fix the issues on the PS4 and Xbox One in the near future. However, for players desperate to refund their copy of Cyberpunk, the process should now be a lot more simple.