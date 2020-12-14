Cyberpunk 2077: Where to find legendary Skippy auto-headshot pistol

Cyberpunk 2077 has a whole host of unique weapons to collect, but the most bizarre is definitely Skippy the talking gun. Here’s how you can find it.

Skippy is a HJKE-11 Yukimura smartgun that can be found in Cyberpunk 2077. What makes this weapon so special? Well, it contains artificial intelligence which is represented by a cute hologram of a smiling bullet that speaks when you hold it.

The gun’s most exciting feature — aside from the fact that it talks, of course — is that it has an auto-headshot mode that will take your enemies out in no time. The weapon also scales up with the player’s level, and can be upgraded.

Skippy will also offer up some amusing ‘fun facts’ while you play, such as the amount of time a human brain can remain active after being decapitated. It’s not going to make you a better player, but it is a charming feature.

How to get Skippy pistol in Cyberpunk 2077

You can find the gun by locating a question mark, indicating a side mission, just south of College Street metro station in the Heywood area. Look down the alley, and you’ll find a dead body with an open suitcase containing Skippy.

When asked who its original owner was, the gun replies that the data has been wiped, but it has no problem with you becoming its new owner.

Step-by-step instructions for acquiring Skippy are below:

Fast travel to the College Street metro station in Heywood. Travel south to a question mark on the map, which indicates an optional side mission. As you approach the question mark, there will be a stack of cardboard bales. Climb onto them and over the gate. There will be a dead body on your left, next to an open briefcase containing Skippy. Select ‘take’ and Skippy will be yours. Choose which mode you want: Puppy Loving Pacifist or Stone Cold Killer.

There are two modes that Skippy can be on. The first mode is Puppy Loving Pacifist, which will only aim at the enemy’s lower extremities and avoid killing them. The second mode is Stone Cold Killer, which will aim exclusively at the enemy’s head.

Amusingly, if you try to change Skippy’s name, it will not only reject your request because you don’t have administrator rights, but also raise its speaking volume by 300% in an attempt to get the message across. Best to avoid this option.

Skippy will eventually reveal that it was once owned by Regina Jones, and you’ll get an optional mission to return the weapon to its rightful owner. You’ll get a cash reward for giving it back, but it’s up to you whether you do that or not.

