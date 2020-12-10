 Cyberpunk 2077: How to get insane ASHURA Smart Sniper rifle - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: How to get insane ASHURA Smart Sniper rifle

Published: 10/Dec/2020 10:44

by James Busby
CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 is home to plenty of futuristic weaponry that you can use to tear through your enemies, so it was only a matter of time before players discovered the Epic ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle.

Night City is an incredibly dangerous place and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to survive in Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian world. No matter which Life Path you choose, you’ll always find yourself facing some unsavory foes. From grizzled street gangs to ruthless assassins, there are plenty of folks out to put an end to your rise to the top.

Fortunately, there are a number of deadly weapons and implants you can kit yourself out with to take on the world. 

While the game’s conventional firearms and razor-sharp swords prove lethal in their own right, the very best weapons are the ones that do all the work for you. These AI-assisted weapons are known as Smart Weapons. The majority will be tucked away in the later section of the game, but you can get your hands on the ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle in the prologue.

If you wish to add this Epic sniper to your arsenal, then follow our guide below.

How to get the ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle

ASHURA Sniper Rifle Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
The ASHURA Sniper Rifle is one of the most devastating early-game weapons.

In order to equip the ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle, you’ll first need to make your way through the prologue until you can accept a mission called The Pickup. You’ll then need to do the following:

  1. Use the All Foods intercom to alert Maelstorm.
  2. Once inside, follow the path until you get to the main production floor.
  3. Take the Elevator.
  4. Sit on the couch and begin talking to Dum Dum.
  5. Shoot Royce and take down the rest of the gang members.

Once you’ve done the above, simply head on over to Royce’s room (located at the back) and open the side door on the right. 

The ASHURA Sniper Rifle is located in the small white crate next to the computer table. Simply interact with the crate to add the Epic Sniper Rifle to your arsenal. 

ASHURA Sniper stats

The weapon has the following stats:

  • 54.8 DPS
  • 192-235 Damage 
  • 0.26 Attack Per Second 

However, in order to wield this deadly weapon, you’ll need to reach level four and have Smart Link cyberware to enable the gun’s smart targeting. Once you have met these requirements, the ASHURA Sniper Rifle will home in on targets with its self-guided micro-projectiles. 

Cyberpunk 2077

How to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 10/Dec/2020 10:43

by Alex Garton
CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 provides players with a huge and interesting world to explore, but moving from place to place can be extremely time-consuming. Here’s how and where you can fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived and fans have finally got the chance to step into the sprawling metropolis that is Night City. CD Projekt RED has ensured you’ll always be busy while journeying through their latest RPG. From the main story to unique side missions, the narrative will have you exploring every inch of their futuristic world.

However, moving from place to place can be time-consuming, and sometimes you just want to get started with a mission.

That’s where fast travel can be incredibly helpful and convenient. Here’s a breakdown of how to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED
CD Projekt RED has revealed Cyberpunk will receive an online mode at some point in the future.

Fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077

Although how to fast travel is explained in the opening sequence of the game, it’s certainly easy to miss. Luckily, the feature in Cyberpunk is extremely simple if you know where to go.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

  1. Load up Cyberpunk 2077. 
  2. Open up your map and look for blue waypoints.
  3. Use a vehicle to get there, or walk.
  4. Arrive at the terminal and interact with it.
  5. Choose the destination you would like to fast travel to, select one, and you’re away!
STAN Games & Tutorials/CD Projekt RED
These fast travel stations are discovered when you explore the area in which they’re located.

One of the best parts about this feature is the speed of it. After all, walking around for hours on end just getting from place to place can become a little tiring after a while – even when the world looks as beautiful as this. There’s a load of cars in-game to try out, though, if you don’t fancy the lazy route.

Hopefully, this helps you navigate your way around Night City at a faster pace. Everyone loves exploring RPG’s on foot, but sometimes you can’t beat the convenience of fast travel.