Cyberpunk 2077: How to get insane ASHURA Smart Sniper rifle - Dexerto

Cyberpunk 2077 is home to plenty of futuristic weaponry that you can use to tear through your enemies, so it was only a matter of time before players discovered the Epic ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle.

Night City is an incredibly dangerous place and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to survive in Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian world. No matter which Life Path you choose, you’ll always find yourself facing some unsavory foes. From grizzled street gangs to ruthless assassins, there are plenty of folks out to put an end to your rise to the top.

Fortunately, there are a number of deadly weapons and implants you can kit yourself out with to take on the world.

While the game’s conventional firearms and razor-sharp swords prove lethal in their own right, the very best weapons are the ones that do all the work for you. These AI-assisted weapons are known as Smart Weapons. The majority will be tucked away in the later section of the game, but you can get your hands on the ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle in the prologue.

If you wish to add this Epic sniper to your arsenal, then follow our guide below.

How to get the ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle

In order to equip the ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle, you’ll first need to make your way through the prologue until you can accept a mission called The Pickup. You’ll then need to do the following:

Use the All Foods intercom to alert Maelstorm. Once inside, follow the path until you get to the main production floor. Take the Elevator. Sit on the couch and begin talking to Dum Dum. Shoot Royce and take down the rest of the gang members.

Once you’ve done the above, simply head on over to Royce’s room (located at the back) and open the side door on the right.

The ASHURA Sniper Rifle is located in the small white crate next to the computer table. Simply interact with the crate to add the Epic Sniper Rifle to your arsenal.

ASHURA Sniper stats

The weapon has the following stats:

54.8 DPS

192-235 Damage

0.26 Attack Per Second

However, in order to wield this deadly weapon, you’ll need to reach level four and have Smart Link cyberware to enable the gun’s smart targeting. Once you have met these requirements, the ASHURA Sniper Rifle will home in on targets with its self-guided micro-projectiles.

