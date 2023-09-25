Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 retro arcade Easter egg turns Johnny Silverhand into the Doomslayer

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a major overhaul thanks to its recent 2.0 update. Smuggled in with the bigger changes is an action-shooter arcade game starring lovable terrorist, Johnny Silverhand.

Cyberpunk 2077’s long-awaited Patch 2.0 has nearly completed the game’s redemption arc. Released in preparation for the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, the DLC is the final piece of the puzzle.

The 2.0 update has fundamentally altered Cyberpunk 2077’s perks and progression systems and added a host of new gameplay mechanics. The changes are so drastic that fans of the title say Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 feels like a whole new game.

While the core game feels vastly different from launch Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has gone the extra mile and actually included a whole new game. Only a few days into the patch, Reddit user u/OkGuide2802 discovered Arasaka Tower 3D.

Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to the addition of arcade games of course. The last major update brought us Roach Race, a basic pixel-art game starring Geralt of Rivia’s horse.

The 2.0 patch notes also revealed the addition of a new run-and-gun sidescroller called Trauma Drama but Arasaka Tower 3D is something different. The Doom-like 3D shooter is a secret arcade game that lets you relive Johnny Silverhand’s attack on the titular tower.

It could feel a little familiar given that you play through the situation in a flashback during the main questline for Cyberpunk 2077. This time, however, the graphics are a little toned down.

For those of you wondering where to find Arasaka Tower 3D in Cyberpunk 2077, we have you covered. The game is located at the church on the Protein Farms in the southwestern outskirts of Night City.

CD Projekt Red

There’s something decidedly Cyberpunk about turning a well-known terrorist attack into a video game. Its inclusion has us wondering whether any new arcade games will be hidden in Dogtown when Phantom Liberty launches on September 26.

If you’re still trying to get your head around the many changes from the 2.0 update, or you want to prep for Phantom Liberty, we’ve got heaps of Cyberpunk 2077 guides to help you out.

