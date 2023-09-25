How long is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC?

Cyberpunk 2077 has reentered the spotlight with its highly anticipated Phantom Liberty DLC, but how long will the new content take to complete? Here’s everything you need to know.

The initial release of Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t exactly go as expected, but thanks to a few updates we’ve now got a fully working title that’s slowly bringing in a stream of fans. However, nothing has reintroduced those fans to the dystopian future than the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Such new content boasts an excitingly unique experience for new and old players, granting new quests, locations, endings, and so much more. Despite this, one question is on the minds of many, how long is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? Here’s everything we know.

How long is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

CD Projekt RED

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC will take players around 17 hours to complete. However, players will likely take a little longer than this if they explore everything the DLC has to offer, or it could be slightly quicker if you prefer to speed through the story.

Coming in at around 17 hours, players can rejoice knowing they’ll get enough new content to engross themselves back into the world of Cyberpunk fully. After, that they can enjoy the recent update, bringing a brand new lease of life to the popular game.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how long the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC is. While working through the DLC, take a look at some of our other handy Cyberpunk 2077 guides and content:

