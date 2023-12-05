How big is Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update? File size on PC, PS5, Xbox

Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update is the last major change to the game. The brand-new update brings forth the highly requested metro system to the game alongside several other valuable changes. Here are the download sizes of Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update on PC, PS5, and Xbox.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update is sort of like a farewell to the game that has gone through a lot ever since its original release back in 2020. The game was once pushed aside and made an example out of for being one of the worst releases ever.

Article continues after ad

However, in 2023, Cyberpunk 2077 is regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and a true mark of how a modern-day game should feel. The brand new 2.1 update further expands onto some of the systems in the game and is being regarded as the last major update that it will ever receive.

Article continues after ad

Here are the download sizes of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, PS5, and Xbox.

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077 file sizes revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 size on PC, PS5, and Xbox

Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update is almost as big as the 2.0 update. This is primarily because of the sheer number of changes that are being introduced. The size across all three platforms are provided below:

Article continues after ad

PS5 : 37.8 GB

: 37.8 GB PC : 43 GB

: 43 GB Xbox: 53.68 GB

It is vital to mention once more that ever since version 2.0 launched, Cyberpunk 2077 is only playable on current generation consoles, which includes the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. The previous generation consoles are out of the picture, and that holds for the brand new 2.1 update as well.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This brand new update introduces the highly requested metro system, radioport, new vehicles, UI changes, HUD changes, and a lot more. However, this is the final major update for the game which pretty much brings Cyberpunk 2077 to a close.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is all we know about file sizes for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, PS5, and Xbox. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides for the game at Dexerto.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms | How to get the fastest car free: Rayfield Caliburn | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the game’s only DLC? | How much does Phantom Liberty DLC cost?