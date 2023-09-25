Can you enter Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077 without Phantom Liberty DLC?

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has finally been released, and players are eager to jump back into the action as Night City’s best mercenary, V, travels to a new district known as Dogtown. However, players are uncertain as to whether they can access the new area without the DLC. Luckily, we have the answer.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has revived interest in the original game. After being let down by the rocky start, many players are coming back to Night City with high expectations.

The expansion so far, has kept fans excited, and for good reason, it may well establish a new benchmark for post-launch game expansions. This demonstrates CD Projekt RED’s dedication to fulfilling its commitments and rescuing the game’s reputation after a rocky launch.

However, now that Phantom Liberty (check out our review here) is finally available, players can explore the newly added district Dogtown, where they will encounter a brand-new spy-thriller-style plot. As players are eager to enter the new area, however, the issue of whether they can do so without the DLC remains unclear.

After a thorough hands-on playthrough and exploring Dogtown, we’ve got the answer for you.

Can you enter Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077 without the DLC?

The answer is No. You cannot enter Dogtown if your library does not contain the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

The expansion grants players access to a new storyline, the Dogtown district, new vehicles and weaponry, and a brand-new Relic skills tree. Players using the free 2.0 update who do not own the expansion will not have access to Dogtown or any of the aforementioned features.

Dogtown is a new district that extends the Pacifica region of Night City into an area governed by Kurt Hansen and his army of Barghest soldiers. The region is inaccessible to those who do not possess the expansion and thus the fleet would instantly fire at them if they tried to penetrate the barrier.

However, to those with access to Phantom Liberty, there’s an entry checkpost between Pacifica and Dogtown where you are scanned by the Barghest fleet and allowed entry to the area.

Can you travel between Dogtown and Night City in Phantom Liberty?

Yes, you can freely travel between Dogtown and Night City while playing the Phantom Liberty expansion because it enables you to complete both the main storyline and DLC quests. However, every time you leave or enter Dogtown, you will be inspected at the checkpoint by Barghest soldiers.

Therefore, if you are wanted or have enemies pursuing you in combat, it may be wise to eliminate them before reaching the checkpoint. If you fail to do so, the Barghest fleet will commence fire and ensure that you Flatline immediately.

So, there you have it — the answer to whether you can enter Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077 without owning Phantom Liberty.

