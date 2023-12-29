How to claim Cyberpunk 2077 Prime Gaming rewards

Wondering how you can get the most out of your Prime Gaming subscription? Here are some lethal Cyberpunk 2077 rewards that are available and how to get them currently.

Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the top action RPGs out there that rose from the ashes with its much popular 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion. The game rose to glory when it became the Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2023.

With its critically acclaimed expansion Phantom Liberty, the game has always opened up ways for players to get free rewards, be it via Twitch Drops or patch freebies. However, you can also get some exclusive rewards in the game if you have an active Prime Gaming membership.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re one of those, here’s how you can claim some Cyberpunk 2077 freebies and which one is currently available.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 Prime Gaming rewards

Unlike other games, you don’t need to link your CD Projekt RED account to your Prime one, making the process a little easier. However, you do need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take part.

Prime Gaming/CD Projekt RED Chinook Weapon is the free reward for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

To claim your Cyberpunk 2077 Prime Gaming rewards, follow these steps:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sign in to Prime Gaming. Scroll down until you see Cyberpunk 2077, then click it. Select “Claim Now” on the relevant rewards. Hit “Claim Code“. Copy the code. Visit Cyberpunk 2077’s official redemption website. Paste in your code. Load up Cyberpunk 2077. Your item can be found in your Stash.

Prime Gaming rewards are some of the most sought-after items as they are exclusive to those who have a subscription to the service and are never released at any digital store for a wider audience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Prime Gaming Rewards: Chinook Rifle

Similar to previous rewards, this time around as well you get a brand new weapon to use in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty via the Prime Gaming reward system. The latest weapon is a Chinook Power Assault Rifle that comes with an Iconic mod that grants increased movement speed on kills and dismemberments as well as greater armor penetration.

Damage inflicted from the weapon increases the faster you move, and all bonuses remain active as long as you’re swapping between the Barghest weapons. However, players only have until January 24, 2024 to redeem the free reward via Prime Gaming as it is available for a limited time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – all you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 Prime Gaming rewards. For more about the game, check out our other guide content:

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms | How to get the fastest car free: Rayfield Caliburn | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the game’s only DLC? | How much does Phantom Liberty DLC cost?