Cyberpunk 2077 players blast 2.1 update after being “constantly” chased by enemies

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.1 update was a pleasant surprise for the title, yet one change to enemy behavior is driving players mad.

2023 was a busy year for CD Projekt Red as the studio delivered the first and final expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 alongside a massive rehaul to the title.

After Phantom Liberty arrived, it seemed like the end was near until the studio dropped the surprise 2.1 update. With it came a bevy of impressive changes, such as the completion of the Metro System, new vehicles, and interactions with loved ones.

While 2.1’s reception has been overwhelmingly positive, some changes aren’t sitting right with fans, particularly the changes to enemy behavior.

The 2.1 update brought some major changes to enemy behavior. Firstly, it improved some of the boss fights in-game such as Adam Smasher now being able to activate the Sandevistan during combat.

The other change came to the standard goons and NPCs. Depending on player actions during certain questlines and side gigs, enemies will actively search for V outside of said scenarios looking for revenge.

It’s a great change in theory, as it puts more thought into the choices made during a playthrough. It seems the changes have been a bit extreme, as one player shared how easily enemies find you.

This wasn’t an uncommon feeling, as many other players shared their thoughts on this subject. “I guess they found you the old-fashioned way: They paid off Wakako,” one player replied. To add to that, another player said: “Wouldn’t have to pay her much in my playthrough, she’s the only fixer I keep accidentally failing gigs for.”

One player took the coordinates seriously and shared: “My choom in Christ, those coordinates lead to the North Atlantic, not California.” Who knows? Maybe V left Night City after the events of Cyberpunk 2077.

Joking aside, players aren’t happy with how sticky enemies are now that car combat functions properly and car chases are a part of the game. Those who just want to explore Night City know no peace.

Whether CD Projekt Red plans to release any more fixes and updates remains to be seen. For now, watch your backs in Night City.