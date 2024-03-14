Cyberpunk 2077 devs rejoice as player finally discovers hidden Easter egg

A Cyberpunk 2077 player has stumbled across an Easter egg in the game’s main menu that devs had been waiting for someone to find.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the deeper RPG’s in recent memory and Night City has many secrets buried within. There’s hidden endings, hidden weapons, hidden romances, and more lurking in its underbelly.

The advent of the Phantom Liberty Expansion and subsequent updates has added even more to track down. Interestingly enough, the most recent Easter egg found in Cyberpunk 2077 relies on updates.

X user @crushovitz_b recently discovered a hidden tidbit in the game’s main menu when hovering over the tab that indicates what version of Cyberpunk 2077 is running. Devs raced to congratulate them for finding it after apparently giving up hope that it would ever be seen.

The Easter egg in question sees the game’s current version (2.12) change if you linger your cursor over it long enough. After a brief wait, the numbers will glitch and change the game’s version to 2.0.77, a nod to its title.

Narrative Director for Cyberpunk 2077 – and the associate director for its eventual sequel – Pawel Sasko was overjoyed that this minor inclusion was finally unearthed.

“Good find, I started to doubt you chooms would ever find it,” Sasko said. “Super happy it was found! Great job,” Cyberpunk 2077 Producer Monika Janowska echoed.

The best part is that @crushovitz_b wasn’t even looking for it. According to them, they left the cursor randomly hanging as they went to make tea.

CD Projekt Red One of the more shocking Easter eggs in Cyberpunk 2077 is a brief cameo from Keanu Reeves.

With devs being this patient and not giving anything away, you have to wonder if there are more hidden secrets in Cyberpunk 2077 that have yet to be found.

If you haven’t played the current version of Cyberpunk 2077 with all the new trimmings, the Ultimate Edition is currently on sale.