Cyberpunk mod replaces V with Edgerunners character Lucy

If Cyberpunk 2077 players want to try a build that turns V into Lucy from Edgerunners, a new mod can help expedite that process.

One of the biggest draws of Cyberpunk 2077 is a player’s ability to customize the player character, V, and play in completely different styles. From a brawler to a netrunner build, there are lots of ways to play as V, with some fans modeling the character after famous action players.

With the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix, many players got right back into Night City, building V in the same manner as David, Maine, or Lucy.

But some Cyberpunk modders have made it easy for those who want to play 2077 as Lucy, and not have to go through the arduous process of collecting all the necessary cyberware.

Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you play as Lucy

In Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Lucy is the fierce netrunner who serves as an ally to protagonist David. She is well known as one of the best hackers in Night City, boasting powerful netrunning cyberware.

With such impressive hacking skills, many Cyberpunk 2077 players want to emulate her incredible prowess. A new mod will help them play as her, rather than V in the game.

The “Lucy’s Beginning Custom Start” mod allows players to start their journey as Lucy, rather than V. Players will begin the game at level 20 with a full build, all Lucy’s netrunning equipment and cyberware, and her signature pistol.

YouTube: Cyberpunk 2077 A mod replaces Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist V with Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The mod describes the build you get when you start playing as Lucy as “what she’d likely have been trained in by Arasaka and the Nomads.”

The description page also includes a brief explanation as to how Lucy ended up in V’s place in Cyberpunk 2077 (since Edgerunners took place after the events of the game).

Apparently, Lucy used the alias of V after joining a Nomad clan following her stealing a bunch of Arasaka netrunning gear. She eventually joined Jackie Welles on some adventures and decides to drop the moniker of V when she meets Maine and his crew.