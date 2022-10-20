Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 fate revealed after launch hype

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

CD Projekt RED community manager Satoru Honma has confirmed there are no plans for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, but hinted at wanting more anime projects to be created in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a massive resurgence in the past few months. A large part of this second life is because of the widely popular and critically acclaimed Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The anime takes place within the larger Cyberpunk universe but tells a separate story, one focusing on the criminal underbelly and expands on the cyberware implants modifying and enhancing bodies and abilities.

While fans are hoping the series will get a second season, it appears it will remain a one off. In an interview with Famitsu, translated by Video Games Chronicle, CD Projekt Red community manager Saturo Honma spoke about the future of Edgerunners, confirming it was always only supposed to be one season.

CD Projekt RED/Studio Trigger Cyberpunk: Edgerunners didn’t hold back on the dark and gritty action of the game

“Just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work” Honma told Famitsu. “So even if we could make more anime in the future, I don’t know if it would be Season 2 or something completely different.”

However, Honma wishes to continue to create similar projects in the future off the back of how well received Edgerunners has been. “I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback.”

Given the popularity of Edgerunners, CD Projekt Red could decide to continue the series at some point down the line but for the moment, it appears the company has their sights set on other ideas and stories.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently streaming on Netflix and sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.