Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the game at its best & is 33% off

You can now get the complete Cyberpunk 2077 experience, including the base game, all updates, and the Phantom Liberty expansion, at a discounted price.

For a limited time, Cyberpunk 2077‘s Ultimate Edition is on sale for over 30% off. Instead of the usual $79.99 list price, the game is now just $53.59. This Ultimate Edition includes the main campaign along with every update and DLC.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is an acclaimed open-world RPG known for its expansive Night City setting. The game puts players in the shoes of V, an outlaw trying to build a life in a futuristic city.

The game allows you to fully customize your character with advanced enhancements. You can then explore the massive open-world city, taking on missions and building relationships.

Key decisions shape relationships and alter the fates of characters around you. Night City itself is an expansive, vibrant setting to get lost in. You are free to go anywhere and tackle missions in the order you prefer using parkour skills and combat upgrades.

Save big on Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

Steam

The Ultimate Edition makes sure that you have access to all the game’s content, including the various gameplay updates and improvements made since its initial release.

With the Ultimate Edition’s discounted price, now is an ideal chance for RPG fans to experience Cyberpunk 2077’s world. At over 30% off, this deal offers hours of sci-fi action at an excellent value.

With its deep customization options and storylines, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a unique and engaging gaming experience.

