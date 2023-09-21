How to solve Breach Protocol hacking puzzles in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

If you’re wondering how to solve the Breach Protocol hacking puzzles in Cyberpunk 2077 after the 2.0 update, here’s a handy guide with everything you need to know.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has arrived, bringing many changes to the base game. It’s completely free to download for all players, unlike the Phantom Liberty expansion, and includes many changes to the game‘s mechanics.

You get redesigned skill trees, perks, revamped Cyberware, more intelligent enemies, UI and UX improvements, loot changes, and a lot more. This plethora of new content along with Phantom Liberty brings a lot more story for you to get immersed in, and of course, more Breach Protocol puzzles to hack.

So, here’s a handy guide that has everything you need to solve these mini-games to get the best rewards of them in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.

Contents

CD Projekt Red The 2.0 update will overhaul a lot of Cyberpunk 2077’s systems.

How to hack Breach Protocol puzzles in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

To hack the Breach Protocol puzzles in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, you need to:

Have at least 6 Attribute Points allotted to Intelligence .

. Understand the pattern.

Let’s have a look at these points in detail.

Allot 6 Attribute Points to Intelligence

You must allot 6 Attribute Points to Intelligence to start hacking these Breach Protocol puzzles in the game.

Once you’ve done that, the next thing you need to do is get near an access point, take it over, and understand the pattern.

Understanding the Breach Protocol puzzle pattern

CD Projekt Red Understanding the pattern is the key to solving these puzzles.

The first point you need to remember is that the Breach Protocol puzzles start horizontally. Once initiated, it alternates between vertical and horizontal movements in every next sequence.

For example, from the image above, after selecting 1C from the extreme right column of the topmost row, you have to select BD vertically from the last column. Once you do that, you have to determine which row (as the next sequence is horizontal) has both BD and E9, that will follow next.

After selecting E9, you have to again select 1C, as the sequence denotes on the right of the code matrix. This time, you have to select 1C vertically, and that’s how the sequence continues.

At times, the matrix won’t match but don’t worry, you can try solving them countless times until you’re successful. Also, don’t stress too much about the breach time as it’s more than enough once you figure out the pattern. The timer starts after you click on a code from the matrix.

CD Projekt Red Make sure the area around you is clear before hacking Breach Protocols.

Breach Protocol puzzle rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

There are three tiers when it comes to Breach Protocol puzzle rewards:

Basic Datamine : Extracts only Eurodollars.

: Extracts only Eurodollars. Advanced Datamine : Extracts Eurodollars and Quickhack crafting components.

: Extracts Eurodollars and Quickhack crafting components. Expert Datamine: Extracts Quickhacks and Quickhack crafting specs.

Although it won’t be possible all the time, try to aim for the “Expert Datamine” as it gives you the best rewards.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about solving the Breach Protocol puzzles in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. For more about the game and expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides:

