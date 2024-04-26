Stellar Blade endings explained: How to unlock all endings

Stellar Blade can end in one of three ways, here’s every ending in the game explained and how to unlock each of them. Spoilers below.

As the story of Stellar Blade plays out it soon becomes clear that not everybody agrees on the best way to save the Earth and eventually, you’re going to need to make a choice. The game has three distinct endings: Cost of Lost Memories, Return to the Colony, and Making New Memories, and each one has its own set of prerequisites to unlock.

Below, we’ll explain what you need to do to see every ending in Stellar Blade, how to unlock each one, and what they mean. There isn’t a good, bad, or true ending, since they’re all subjective and based on what you think as a player. However, some are darker or more wholesome than others.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Shift Up Will Lily survive the story?

How to unlock all endings in Stellar Blade

You can only unlock one ending per playthrough, so you’ll have to choose which ending you want to get and work towards it. Or play through the game and unlock one organically, then simply do the opposite in your next playthrough. It will take three playthroughs to unlock every ending in Stellar Blade.

Article continues after ad

One ending can be considered the default, another involves not siding with Adam, while the third is based on increasing your relationship with Lily by collecting the various Data Bank items scattered around the world.

Remember, once you complete the area known as Abyss Levoire, the city of Xion and a lot of other content will no longer be available to you in your playthrough. After finishing the area known as Spire 4, this will count as the point of no return.

Article continues after ad

Cost of Lost Memories ending

The Cost of Lost Memories could be considered the default ending. To unlock it, just agree to take Adam’s hand when prompted and the final quest, and last boss, will play out.

It’s also worth stressing that for this ending, you must not max out your relationship with Lily, as that will instead lead to the third ending. So, deliberately don’t locate every item that moves Lily’s relationship bar to max.

Article continues after ad

This ending will see Eve and Adam merge into one powerful being (although, she’ll still look, sound, and act like Eve), but at the cost of Lily’s life – a bittersweet necessity in saving the world? Or could there be a better way?

Article continues after ad

Shift Up Adam has a terrible choice for Eve, but will you take his hand?

Return to the Colony ending

To unlock the Return to the Colony ending, reject Adam’s offer and refuse to take his hand when given the opportunity. This will see Eve take on the final boss and mission without the power boost from Adam, but it will ensure Lily survives. Adam however, will die.

You won’t need to max out Lily’s relationship meter in this ending, so don’t worry about finding every single document to do this, as Lily will always survive if Adam is rejected.

While some players may find this preferential to killing Lily, the loss of Adam who won’t live on through Eve – and the terrible choice Eve is forced to make adds an element of tragedy to this ending too, even though the world will be saved.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Making New Memories ending

The Making New Memories ending is the most wholesome, as it results in Lily surviving the story and Adam living on through Eve after the pair merge into a superbeing and slay the final boss.

To unlock this ending, make sure you collect all the documents for Lily to get her relationship bar to 100%. These items can be found scattered around the world, so to find them all, consider upgrading your Drone so that it’s easier to track them down.

This ending is a lot like the first one, as Eve and Adam will still merge into one being, the key difference is they’ll be able to do it without the death of Lily.

Article continues after ad

For more Stellar Blade content, check out the following guides:

All Stellar Blade outfits & how to get them | Where to find Gold & Vitcoin | Stellar Blade Blue Monsoon location | The best Stellar Blade Exopsines | Stellar Blade: Where to find the Cybernetic Bondage Suit