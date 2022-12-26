How big is Warzone 2? Download size on console and PC

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

If you’re wondering how big of a download size Warzone 2 will require on console and PC, here’s everything you need to know about how many gigabytes you’ll need free.

Warzone 2 is the latest iteration of Activision’s battle royale franchise. The game brings in several aspects from the predecessor and enhances them to give it a more realistic feel.

Unlike the original Warzone, the sequel is available on multiple platforms on PC along with PlayStation and Xbox. The download size depends upon the platform on which you want to install the game.

So, if you’re wondering how big is Warzone 2, here’s a handy guide to the download size on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Activision Season 1 Reloaded increased the size of the game further.

Warzone 2 download size on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Here’s a rundown of the download size of the game on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC:

PC (Battle.net) : 27.60 GB

: 27.60 GB PC (Steam) : 22.60 GB

: 22.60 GB PlayStation 4 : 55.7GB

: 55.7GB PlayStation 5 : 83.6 GB

: 83.6 GB Xbox Series X|S : 62 GB

: 62 GB Xbox One: 70 GB

You must remember that Warzone 2 is in its early stages right now, which means the file sizes are going to get bigger with each update. Currently, players are enjoying Season 1 Reloaded which includes a slew of new content in the form of new game modes, new weapons, and a lot more.

It’s just a matter of time before the game finally catches up with the mammoth file size of the original Warzone.

So, there you have it — that’s all for the download size of Warzone 2 on consoles and PC. For more on the game, be sure to check out our other guides:

