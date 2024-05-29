Warzone players split on massive increase to lobby size

Warzone players have been left split by the upcoming increase in the size of lobbies, with some claiming that the battle royale is actually going “backwards” with the change.

While the formula of Warzone has stayed the same over the last few years, the battle royale has undergone some pretty big changes. Never mind all the constant map and weapon changes, the size of lobbies have also been tweaked quite a bit.

At the start, back in 2019 with the reboot of Modern Warfare, you could have up to 150 players in a lobby. That was expanded further with limited-time modes that increased things to 200 players per game.

In recent games, that lobby size has dropped down to 100 players – no matter if you’re playing solos, duos, or quads. And while the devs are pushing things up to 120 players in Warzone Season 4, some fans aren’t overly pleased with that.

“Put BR back to 150 players and get rid of all of the ways you can come back. It should be either you win your gulag, or your teammate buys you back. Stop trying to make BR so similar to resurgence,” one player said after Raven Software confirmed the return to 120 player lobbies.

“When WZ first came out it had 150. This game is only going backwards,” another added. “For everyone happy for this added player count, realize just how much worse servers in-game will be now. They already can’t handle it. This will turn out more negative than positive I think,” commented another.

Naturally, some fans saw the other side of things and were more positive about the upcoming change. “It’s a good start. I’d like to see them tone down the regain mechanics a bit on Urzikstan, but the increased max player count is welcome,” one argued.

“About damn time. Though it’s gonna be interesting to see how this plays out with all the regain mechanics,” another added.

Some fear that lag and cheaters will also increase with the addition of more lobby slots, but we’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out.