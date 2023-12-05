Warzone devs unveil major playlist overhaul ahead of Season 1 launch

One of Warzone’s most criticized tendencies has now been addressed before MW3 Season 1 commences on December 6.

As Call of Duty: Warzone prepares to launch its exciting new season, the developers have announced a significant playlist update that addresses a long-standing community request

In the past, available squad sizes were frequently rotated, meaning some players were left without their preferred team configuration. It led to frustrated players calling out that the developers were “out of touch,” particularly after they removed duos and trios from the popular battle royale for a brief time.

But now, with the introduction of Warzone Season 1 in Modern Warfare 3, it has been revealed that every squad size in the Standard Battle Royale Playlist will remain accessible for the entire season.

Call of Duty: Warzone developers have announced that all squad sizes in the Battle Royale mode – Solo, Duos, Trios, and Quads – will be permanently available throughout the entire upcoming season.

The major playlist change ensures that players can consistently enjoy and play with their preferred squad size without needing to worry about its rotating availability.

That means players can team up in any team composition to celebrate the launch of the new Urzikstan map. For the first 48 hours, all game modes – Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder – will be set in this new, expansive map.

The game will also introduce the Urzikstan Resurgence mode, focusing on key locations within Urzikstan, such as Orlov Military Base, Popov Power and Zaravan Suburbs

By ensuring the availability of all squad sizes throughout the season, Warzone now addresses one of the community’s persistent requests and gives players more consistency in their battle royale experience.

