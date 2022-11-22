How many people play Warzone 2? Modern Warfare 2 player count

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been released on the Steam platform, meaning it is possible for us to see accurate player counts the game. Using Steam data, here’s how many people are playing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 right now.

The original Warzone was one of Call of Duty’s biggest success stories in the franchise’s long history. Through the lockdown years of 2020 and 2021, nothing dominated the gaming space more.

But, in 2022, Warzone definitely saw a decline in interest, as players looked forward to the sequel, Warzone 2.0, now available everywhere, packaged together (at least on Steam) with Modern Warfare 2 (the 2022 one, not the 2009 one).

Warzone 2 total players

Activision has confirmed that Warzone 2 reached a total of 25 million players in only 5 days.

Warzone 2, as part of Modern Warfare 2, is available for free on Steam. While other platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, and Battle.net do not disclose player data, Steam’s API allows for the tracking of accurate player numbers.

So, bear in mind that while these numbers are for Steam players only, they will give our best indication possible of how many people are playing Warzone 2 and MW2.

In November 2022, the release month of Warzone 2, the game is averaging around 250,000 – 430,000 concurrent players, depending on the time of day.

The peak player count so far was 488,897, achieved on Sunday, November 20. Data via SteamCharts.

Steam Charts Steam Charts shows the peak and current player count of games on Steam.

This includes anyone on the MW2 app, so they could be playing Campaign, Multiplayer, Warzone 2, or the new DMZ mode.

How many people play MW2 and Warzone 2?

It’s impossible to know how many people are playing on other platforms exactly, but CoD has always been a very popular series on console, so expect the peak on all platforms to be as much as 2 million concurrent players.

Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling CoD release ever in the first weekend, generating $800 million in revenue in only three days.

The beta for MW2 reached a peak concurrent player number of 169,000, again on Steam only. Activision said it was the most-played beta of any CoD release.

Warzone 2 is of course free-to-play, and that low barrier of entry saw player numbers surge sharply on Steam when it launched on November 16.

Check out how Warzone 2’s player count compares to Apex Legends and Overwatch here. Wondering if it’s worth jumping into Al Mazrah? Be sure to check out our Warzone 2 review.

