Warzone players fuming as Warzone Mobile gets bigger lobby sizes

Warzone players are unhappy as its mobile counterpart is set to have a bigger lobby size than its PC and console lobbies, with players claiming the Mobile version is getting features players have been asking for.

Warzone Mobile is nearing its long-awaited launch on March 21, and brings with it a full-on Warzone experience for mobile players, complete with cross-progression shared with other platforms.

From Verdansk and Rebirth Island appearances to 6v6 modes like TDM and Domination also making an appearance with all the cosmetics you can normally earn in regular Warzone, the Mobile version isn’t pulling punches.

However, it seems players are not happy that the Mobile version will be introducing 120 player lobbies, unlike Warzone’s current lobbies at 100, leaving them furious at

In a post made by CharlieIntel, they listed out the playlists for the upcoming Warzone Mobile, however, many players were quick to notice that the Battle Royal lobbies on Verdansk will hold up to 120 players.

“Mobile eating better than us rn,” a player said of the lobby size increase. “120 players for mobile phones. 100 players for consoles and PCs. Make that make sense,” another said.

“Mobile got everything PC and console players begging for months for but what we get is a new battle rifle,” a player said of Activision seemingly showing more love to its mobile port. “More players in mobile lobbies… actually crazy.”

Warzone used to field lobbies larger than 100, with Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah once boasting 150 player lobbies. In fact, Verdansk original was meant to support 150 players at its release.

However, after updates over the years, different maps were slowly reduced to 100 players. And even the current Urzikstan only supports up to 100 players at a time.