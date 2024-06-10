How big is Black Ops 6? File size on PC revealed

Black Ops 6 has finally been fully revealed to the world in CoD Direct, and with preorders now available, its file size has also been divulged. So, how much space do you need for CoD’s newest game?

Right after Xbox Showcase, the long-awaited CoD Direct finally showed off Black Ops 6 after months of teasing from Activision.

With Black Ops 6 finally fully revealed, we’ve been given a look into the new Omnimovement, the return of round-based Zombies, and the plethora of maps, Operators, and weapons coming to the game.

Before even jumping into preordering the game, you may want to know just how much storage you’ll need to set aside before getting it. So here’s everything you need to know about Black Ops 6’s file size.

What is Black Ops 6’s file size?

Black Ops 6’s file size will be approximately 309.85 GB, according to the Xbox preorder page for the game.

There was no mention of whether the size is for PCs or consoles only, as it is meant to be an approximation. At 309 GB, this makes it 96 GB bigger than MW3 on the PC, which was 213 GB.

It is likely consoles will require less space just like in previous installments. For MW3, both Xbox and PlayStation only needed 140 GB of free space for the game.

Of course, it is likely that the approximated 309 GB is essentially for everything BO6 will be offering — which includes all of Zombies, Warzone, Campaign, and Multiplayer.

Just like MW3, you’ll be able to manage which parts of the game you want through the CoD HQ launcher. This can be done through the ‘manage files’ section and uninstalling specific content you aren’t playing.

However, if you’re going to be playing all of Black Ops 6’s content upon release, get ready to set aside at least 310 GB just in case.