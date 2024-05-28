Warzone devs confirm massive increase to Battle Royale match size

Warzone’s 100-player lobby count will increase in the future, based on a post from the developers, and players are hyped.

When Warzone first launched in 2020, the standard lobby size was 150 in the game’s larger maps, which was quite the deviation from other battle royale titles at the time.

Yet, over the years, that number has dwindled quite a bit. Not counting the small modes like Resurgence, the standard lobby size four years later is 100 players. This decrease left fans frustrated since Warzone’s mobile port supports 120 players.

However, it seems the console and PC ports’ luck is set to change. Ahead of Season 4’s launch on May 29, Warzone developer Raven Software shared on Twitter/X that a player count change is inbound, with lobby sizes increasing to 120 players.

Community feedback was immensely positive, especially from the game’s content creators. Well-known members like FaZe Swagg, analytics expert JGOD, and Metaphor all replied with various words of praise for the change such as “W,” “finally,” and “nice.”

That said, this isn’t new ground for Warzone. In fact, lobbies boasted 150 players four years ago in the original Warzone that was a part of MW 2019. While 120 is a nice bump in the count, some were hoping for a little bit more.

One of the many demands for 150 came from OPMarked, who simply replied: “150 plz.” Others went even as far as to ask for 200-player lobbies, a call back to the wild BR 200 mode.

Player count increase aside, Warzone still faces plenty of question marks from the community.

There are no big map Ranked modes, which many have been asking for, as well as changes to Urzikstan, leading players to play Resurgence Ranked. There’s also the never-ending war against cheaters, which also bleeds into the Ranked experience.