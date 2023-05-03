Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes: Ranked Play, perk packages, more

Activision released an early outline of what Warzone 2 players can expect during Season 3 Reloaded, including new tools and Ranked Play. Here is everything you need to know about the mid-season update.

Warzone 2 Season 3 delivered community members a wealth of new content to enjoy. Al Mazrah Resurgence provided players with a new way to experience the fan-favorite game mode and a new Gulag perfectly tailors 1v1 combat.

Activision then dipped its toe into the competitive scene by announcing the 2023 World Series of Warzone. The developers gave a sneak peek at what competitive play will look like with a dedicated WSOW playlist, but competitive fans won’t need to wait much longer for the full experience.

Let’s jump right into what’s coming to Warzone 2 as part of the Season 3 mid-season update.

Season 3 Reloaded begins on May 10. As with most seasonal updates, we expect servers to go live at 10 AM PT, but we will provide an update when we have an official time.

Activision Blizzard Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded adds a beta for Ranked Play.

New Features in Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone 2 pulled a few fan-favorite features from WZ1 for the mid-season update. Perk packages allow players to earn their perks early in the match before opening a loadout drop and can be found in supply boxes and buy stations.

Community members have complained about a lack of buy stations on several occasions, so Season 3 Reloaded introduces a way for players to carry one themselves. Deployable buy stations work the same as loadout drop markers, as players can call in a buy station in a pinch.

Players typically only have one chance at winning a Gulag match. However, the Gulag entry kit gives players a second lease on life by allowing them to fight one more time.

And finally, Ranked Play is launching with a beta. The mode pulls from MW2 Ranked Play, featuring an SR system, top 250 skill division, and seasonal rewards.

Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes

Here is an early version of the Season 3 Reloaded patch notes.

New features expand tactical opportunities

Perk Packages: Discover preset Perk Packages in Supply Boxes and at Buy Stations. These offer vital passive benefits for Warzone Operators who have not yet called in their Loadout Drop. Ideal for getting a leg up in the early minutes of the match.

Deployable Buy Station: In critical need of supplies? The Deployable Buy Station has your back. Set it up and resupply without losing your position. This is also available in DMZ.

Gulag Entry Kit: Already fought your way out of the Gulag once? Get your hands on a Gulag Entry Kit for another chance at earning your way back into the match when eliminated.

Warzone Ranked Play

On the heels of Multiplayer Ranked Play in Modern Warfare II comes Warzone Ranked Play (BETA), an experience featuring competitive settings, a progressive rank system, a visual skill system, and seasonal rewards, all in the epic Battle Royale setting. This will launch in Season 03 Reloaded in its Beta before it launches in full force in a future season.

Start from Bronze and continue climbing the ranks through winning matches, getting high placements, and earning eliminations through a Skill Rating system tailored for a Battle Royale ranked mode:

Bronze: 0–899 SR

Silver: 900–2,099 SR

Gold: 2,100–3,599 SR

Platinum: 3,600–5,399 SR

Diamond: 5,400–7,499 SR

Crimson: 7,500–9,999 SR

Iridescent: 10,000 SR minimum

Top 250: 10,000+ SR (see below)

Your Skill Rating is based on your match performance. Get assists and eliminations, and place high within the match to increase your SR. Entering a match requires a modest SR entry free; see the end-of-match SR summary for a rundown of your SR adjustments. The best of the best will be featured in the Top 250 Skill Division, as well as on a public leaderboard for all to see.

More intel about this new experience drops tomorrow, May 4, but note that Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Ranked Play and Warzone Ranked Play are separate systems with their own Rank progression.