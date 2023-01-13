Underrated Warzone 2 AR is one of fastest-killing weapons with “surprising” TTK

Warzone 2 is chocked full of powerful Assault Rifles to experiment with, and CoD guru WhosImmortal has revealed that one of the most ridiculed guns in Al Mazrah actually has one of the fastest long-range TTKs in the entire game.

Time-to-kill (TTK) is one of the most crucial stats in Warzone 2, showing us how long it will take to clear out an enemy’s armor and health if they hit their shots. High-skilled players will often build loadouts around meta weapons that have the fastest TTK to give them an edge in every fight.

This is why we’ve seen the likes of the RPK and the Fennec 45 dominate Al Mazrah since launch, as they have some of the best practical TTKs in Warzone 2 at long and short-range respectively.

But CoD expert WhosImmortal has revealed that, when it comes to long-range TTK, one of the game’s forgotten Assault Rifles beats the meta RPK.

Using stats from sym.gg, the YouTuber found that the M13B has the second-fastest TTK at long-range of any Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, being beaten only by the Kastov 762. This may come as a shock, as the M13 has been mocked since it arrived in the battle royale and Modern Warfare 2, with many players opting not to grind the DMZ challenges required to unlock it.

“Definitely the most surprising to me is that the M213 has the second fast TTK over range. We’re looking at 881ms over 70 meters, which is very impressive,” said WhoImmortal when comparing the stats. “This thing definitely took me by surprise. I knew it was good at long-range – I didn’t know it was this good.”

Check WhosImmortal’s fastest TTK M13B loadout below:

Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine : 60 Round Mag

: 60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

The M13B naturally comes with a blistering fire rate, so WhosImmortal’s loadout focuses on making it as accurate as can be to unlock that deadly TTK. He attached the FTAC Ripper 56 and Echoless-80 for better recoil stability to ensure you’re hitting every shot.

Then, he went for the 14″ Bruen Echelon for greater bullet velocity and damage range, making the M13B extremely effective past 70 meters. Optic-wise he picked the Aim OP-V4 for extra precision at range and tuned it for faster ADS.

Last up was the 60 Round Mag, allowing players to burn through multiple enemies before having to worry about reloading. WhosImmortal did want players, however, that while the M13B is a beast at range, it’s worth running an SMG to keep you covered in short-range fights.

“This thing is really not all that great for close-range or for mid-range,” the YouTuber continued. “But then you get to long range and it just kinda takes over, which is very unique and also very impressive. This thing is certainly a top-tier option.”

