Best Warzone 2 perk packages for Season 1 Reloaded

Discovering what playstyle best suits you in Warzone 2 is a difficult task. So, to help make matters easier, we broke down the benefits of every perk package in Warzone 2 and ranked each offering from worst to best.

In Modern Warfare 2, players can select their own Base, Bonus, and Ultimate perks. Warzone 2 went down a different route featuring preset perk packages.

Unfortunately, game-breaking bugs have plagued Warzone 2’s perk system. Birdseye gave out free advanced UAVs, some players could edit perk packages, and community members criticized developers for not realizing Ultimate Perks were not working as intended.

Finally, on January 11, a hotfix fixed Ultimate perks, including High Alert, which drew attention on social media. Now that perks are back and fully operational, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best option.

Best Warzone 2 perk packages ranked

WZ2 perks work the same as they do in MW2. You will have access to Base perks from the beginning of the game. Bonus perks activate four minutes into a match, followed by ultimate perks after eight minutes.

It’s essential to consider each perk in a package and consider when they will come in handy. Our Warzone 2 perk guide goes into more detail.

8. Sentinel

Perks: Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, Quickfix

Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad are both practical, yet you would rather have one than both simultaneously. Cold-Blooded is much better multiplayer than in Warzone 2, and Quickfix leaves much to be desired compared to other Ultimate perks.

7. Weapon Specialist

Perks: Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, Survivor

It may come as a surprise to some seeing Weapon Specialist so low in our ranking. The perk package is the only one which offers Overkill, yet the other perks are too undesirable to warrant a higher ranking. Survivor is arguably the weakest Ultimate perk, and the same can be said about Spotter.

6. Specter

Perks: Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost

Specter is the weaker of the two perk packages that have Ghost. Spotter is only effective in certain situations, and Tracker sometimes serves more as a distraction than a helpful tool. Double Time is a valuable perk, but doesn’t justify selecting the perk package.

5. Scout

Perks: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost

Ghost will be a trendy Ultimate perk selection to counter UAVs. Scavenger is useful for resupplying ammo and plates in the latter stages of a match, and Strong Arm will come in handy when pushing an opponent out of cover. Focus gets outclassed by other Bonus perks, which is the only thing holding Scout back from being a top-tier perk package.

Activision A Hotfix finally fixed High Alert and other Warzone 2 Ultimate perks.

4. Warden

Perks: Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, Quickfix

It is hard to conjure up a better trio of perks than Double Time, Strong Arm, and Fast Hands. Each perk is at the top of most players’ lists of favorites, especially Fast Hands, a must-use perk in Warzone 1. We would have ranked the package higher if it weren’t for the limitations of Quickfix.

Quickfix starts health regeneration after killing an enemy or by inserting a plate. However, the perk only activates when you are missing all your plates, so it will only save you from an extra shot or two. Other Ultimate perks have more universal uses.

3. Recon

Perks: Double Time, Tracker, Focus, Birdseye

Tracker and Focus is a relatively weak one-two punch of perks. Birds Eye is the true crown jewel of the Recon perk package. The Ultimate perk gives three pings per UAV called during a match, allowing teams to have a good idea of what’s happening around them at any point during a match.

Birdseye is dependent upon other teams’ UAVs, so it does have its drawbacks, but the Ultimate perk could end up saving your squad in the later stages of a game.

2. Commando

Perks: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, High Alert

It will be an ongoing battle between Ghost and High Alert for the best Ultimate perk in Warzone 2. Cold-Blooded is the only counter to High Alert, and the only perk package with the perk is relatively weak. Knowing where you are getting shot from in the final circle could make the difference between winning or losing a match.

The trio of Scavenger, Strong Arm, and Fast Hands is among the best for Warzone 2’s perk packages, and some would even consider this package better than our top choice.

1. Vanguard

Perks: Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, High Alert

Vanguard is well-balanced and doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses. Double Time allows players to sprint longer, which will be helpful for escaping a gunfight or running from the storm. Bomb Squad protects players from the brunt force of lethal grenades, and Resupply recharges equipment every 30 seconds.

Drill Charges are a must-have equipment item for clearing out campers from rooms, and smoke grenades make it easier to reposition and move between cover. When resources are scarce at the end of a match, having access to both grenades gives users a distinct advantage.

As previously mentioned, High Alert is in contention for Warzone 2’s best Ultimate perk, and knowing where you are getting shot from reduces the stress involved in trying to clutch a game during the final circle.

