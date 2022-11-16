Best RPK Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The RPK hits like a tank and is one of the best LMGs in Warzone 2. In order to use this LMG to its full potential, we’ve got the best RPK loadout for you to try.

LMGs don’t usually shine in Multiplayer because of their slower maneuverability and aim down-sight speed. However, in Warzone 2, the class outperforms other options because of LMG’s high damage output and large magazine sizes.

Longtime CoD veterans will be familiar with the iconic RPK. The devastating LMG deals massive damage, and an easily controllable recoil make the fan favorite an excellent choice for new players.

The RPK has all the makings of a meta weapon in Warzone 2, but only with the right loadout. So let’s jump right into the attachments, Perks, and equipment you’ll need.

Contents

Best RPK Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Heavy Support Stock

Heavy Support Stock Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Our RPK build sacrifices mobility for increased firepower. The ZLR Talon 5 Muzzle and Tac 597 Barrel increase damage range and bullet velocity at the cost of ADS speed and recoil control.

Don’t worry about losing control over the weapon, as the Heavy Support Stock and FTAC Ripper 556 underbarrel improve the LMG’s aiming stability and recoil control. Most of the gunfights you take with this loadout will be from the medium-to-long range, so we recommend using the VLK 4.0 Optic.

The added benefit of range, accuracy, and damage far outweighs the risk of lost mobility and handling if you use this weapon in the proper engagements.

Activision

Best RPK Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Unlike MW2, Warzone 2 players must pick a perk package with a preset bundle. For the RPK, we’ve opted to use the Weapon Specialist Package as Overkill is essential to use a second primary weapon.

Using Overkill, we recommend equipping an SMG as a second primary weapon. The RPK dominates at medium and long range, but its maneuverability issues will be noticeable in close-quarters comeback.

Strong Arm is an underrated Perl that allows you to throw equipment further and make sure your throwables hit the target more often. Spotter allows you to identify enemy equipment, field upgrades, and kill streaks through walls, which will be very useful in dealing with campers on Al Mazrah.

Possibly more useful in Warzone 2, Survivor pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally round off the class with a Grenade for flushing enemies out of cover and a Stun Grenade for aggressive pushes.

How to unlock the RPK in Warzone 2

In order to get your hands on this excellent LMG in Warzone 2, you’ll need to first rank up to level 23, unlocking the Kastov 762. From there you need to reach level 16 on the Kastov 762, and you should unlock the RPK Reciever after doing this!

Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith has thrown some players for a loop, but once you understand the formula, understanding how to unlock weapons becomes easy.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide:

Rank up to Level 23 Use the Kastov 762 until it reaches Level 16 You can now equip the RPK Reciever

Best RPK alternatives in Warzone 2

If the RPK moves a tad too slow for your liking, give the M4 AR a try. The weapon may be from an entirely different class, but its easy-to-control recoil makes it just as accessible as the RPK.

The M4 can’t compete as well in long-engagements, but in mid-range and short-range fights the M4 stands toe-to-toe with any of Warzone 2’s best weapons.

That’s all for our RPK loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?