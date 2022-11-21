Best M13B Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The M13B was an underrated gem in Warzone 1, and the fast-firing AR is back and better than ever in Warzone 2, but you’ll need a top-tier loadout to maximize its strength.

MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 introduced three new weapons, the Victus MXR, Bas-P, and M13B. Warzone 2 has plenty of standout AR’s, dominating the game’s current meta, but the M13B offers a unique playstyle.

The powerful AR made a name for itself in Warzone 1 because of its lightning-quick fire rate and damage output. Players noted that Warzone 2’s time-to-kill speed feels much faster than other battle royale titles, playing right into the M13 B’s hands.

The M13B not only fires fast, but its low recoil makes the weapon a lethal option at any range. Paired with the right attachments, we believe this AR could easily be a meta weapon, and we have the perfect loadout to make that a reality.

Contents

Best M13B Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine : 60 Round Mag

: 60 Round Mag Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

We opted to focus on increasing the M13 B’s damage range and recoil control with our loadout. The Harbinger D20 Muzzle and 14″ Bruen Echelon Barrel increase damage range and bullet velocity and stabilize the weapon’s shaky recoil.

A faster-firing weapon results in burning through ammo faster, so we recommend using the 60-Round Magazine to deal with multiple enemies at once.

Optics come down to personal preference, but the Cronen Mini Pro offers a nice middle ground between a short and medium-range scope.

To offset using other heavy attachments, the Bruen R90 Factory Stock improves sprint speed and aim walking speed.

Activision The M13B Assault Rifle is known for its high fire rate and low recoil.

Best M13B Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Vanguard

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Players can only choose between preset Perk bundles, unlike in MW2. We’ve opted for the Vanguard Perk Package because it encourages an aggressive playstyle.

First off, Double Time increases a player’s tactical sprint duration, making it easier for players to rotate and push enemy squads. Bomb Squad decreases damage taken from lethal grenades, which will come in handy during engagements.

Next up Resupply gives players an extra Lethal Equipment item and recharges Lethal Grenades over 25 seconds. Using grenades to push enemies out from behind cover in Warzone 2 is a great strategy.

Pushing enemies requires you to have your head on a swivel, and High Alert does all of that leg work for you. When an enemy spots you, players see a ping on their screen from the direction of the opposition.

Finally round off the setup with Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover and Flash Grenades for clearing encloses spaces.

How to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2

To get your hands on the M13B Assault Rifle, you need to complete a challenge in the new DMZ mode of the game. All you need is to defeat ‘The Chemist’ (an AI boss) in the radiation zone, loot his body, and extract the blueprint.

Best M13B alternatives in Warzone 2

If you are a fan of fast-firing weapons, but the M13 didn’t cut it for you, we recommend giving the Kastov-74u a try. The deadly AR offers unmatched high damage, stability, and mobility.

Our loadout boosted the weapon’s bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control, mirroring what we did with the M13B.

That’s all for our M13B loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

