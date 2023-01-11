Best akimbo pistol loadouts to dominate Warzone 2 meta

Akimbo pistols have emerged as an early contender for the best Warzone 2 secondary weapon. With that in mind, here are the best X12 and P890 akimbo loadouts.

On January 10, a hotfix patched Ultimate Perks. The patch not only holds implications for choosing the best perk package but also impacts the selection of a secondary weapon. Weapon Specialist is the only Perk Package with Overkill, allowing you to carry two primary weapons. Unfortunately, weak Ultimate and Bonus Perks hold the package back from being a meta option.

Users need to find a powerful secondary weapon if falling back on equipping two primary weapons isn’t an option. The Season 1 Reloaded update nerfed shotguns so they can no longer kill fully armored players in one shot. Riot Shields also received a nerf in the mid-season update, and launchers are one-dimensional weapons.

Akimbo pistols received a damage reduction against armored opponents as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update as well, but the pistols still stand tall as the best secondary option. Let’s jump right into how to maximize the X12 and P890’s potential.

Best X12 Warzone 2 loadout

Activison The X12 is the starter pistol players are equipped with at the start of a match.

Here is the best akimbo X12 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire (+1.40, +1.00)

FT Steel Fire (+1.40, +1.00) Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 slide (+0.50, +0.40)

XRK Sidewinder-6 slide (+0.50, +0.40) Laser: 1mW Pistol Laser

1mW Pistol Laser Trigger Action: XRK Lightning Fire (+0.18, -0.10)

XRK Lightning Fire (+0.18, -0.10) Rear Grip: Akimbo X12

We start things off with the FT Steel Fire muzzle, which increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. We focused on improving the attachment’s recoil smoothness and aiming idle stability while tuning.

Next up, the XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide improves recoil control and bullet velocity while sacrificing aim-down sight speed and movement speed. Luckily, you won’t need to worry about aiming down-sight speed while using the Akimbo rear grip.

After that, the 1mW Pistol laser improves hip fire recoil control, recoil accuracy, and sprint-to-fire speed. Lastly, the XRK Lightning Fire provides a boost to the weapon’s fire rate.

Some players opt to use a 24 Round Mag instead of the XRK Sidewinder Barrel.

Best P890 Warzone 2 loadout

Activision The P890 pistol is lethal when used akimbo.

Here is the best P890 Warzone 2 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire (+1.40, +1.00)

FT Steel Fire (+1.40, +1.00) Laser: 1mW Pistol Laser

1mW Pistol Laser Trigger Action: Bruen Express (+0.17, -0.10)

Bruen Express (+0.17, -0.10) Magazine: 12 Round Mag

12 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo P890

Kicking things off, the FT Steel Fire muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. Hipfire accuracy can be a little wonky at times, so the 1mW Pistol Laser stabilizes your weapon while firing with the akimbo rear grip.

This weapon shines because of its fast TTK speed, so the Bruen Express increasing fire rate comes in handy for most gunfights. Using a 12 Round Mag will save you on more than one occasion, as firing fast comes with its downsides.

Best akimbo pistol class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Vanguard

Base Perk 1: Double time

Double time Base perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Vanguard is well-balanced and doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses. Double Time allows players to sprint longer, which will be helpful for escaping a gunfight or running from the storm. Bomb Squad protects players from the brunt force of lethal grenades, and Resupply recharges equipment every 30 seconds.

Drill charges are a must-have equipment item for clearing out campers from rooms, and smoke grenades make it easier to reposition and move between cover. When resources are scarce at the end of a match, having access to both grenades gives users a distinct advantage.

High Alert is in contention for Warzone 2’s best Ultimate perk, and knowing where you are getting shot from reduces the stress involved in trying to clutch a game during the final circle.

