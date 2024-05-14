GamingCall of Duty

“Insanely broken” Warzone pistol deletes enemies in two shots

Connor Bennett
Silver and white Tyr pistol on Warzone mapActivision

There is an “insanely broken” pistol that deletes enemies in two shots in Warzone right now, and it’s all thanks to one attachment. 

With the release of Modern Warfare 3 back in November, Infinity Ward made one of the most unique changes to loadouts and create-a-class in quite some time, as they brought Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits into the mix. 

The Conversion Kits have helped create some of the most broken weapons that Call of Duty has ever seen – never mind Warzone – as LMGs have been turned into SMGs, snipers into shotguns, and so on. They typically come with a caveat and are fixed before long, but for those moments they’re around, there is a lot of fun to be had. 

Well, there is another one on the table right now. Remember the Tyr pistol and how broken that had been in the past? Well, it’s back. Warzone guru IceManIsaac has highlighted it as being “insanely broken” thanks to the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit. 

“What makes this Conversion Kit so special? If you are within 20 meters, which is any close-range gunfight, if you hit anywhere on the upper body – including arms – it is a two-shot kill. Making it kill even faster than the COR-45,” the YouTuber said. 

“355 ms [TTK]. That also means if you miss a bullet, because each bullet fires about every 170 ms, it will still kill in about 520 ms, which is still faster than the Striker 9!” 

  • Muzzle: T15R Billeted Brake L
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical
  • Optic: Nydar Model 2023
  • Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Beholder Rifle Kit

Timestamp of 18:25 

Isaac added that while the pistol is essentially a “pocket shotgun,” it can also kill in three shots beyond 20 meters and that he’s had success challenging snipers with it. 

As noted, the Tyr was previously a popular option with Warzone players, and going back to it won’t be for everyone. However, it’s an incredibly dangerous gun up-close and could provide the perfect antidote to the melee weapons that are dominating there once again.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Connor Bennett

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

keep reading
black ops cold war operator using mac 10 in warzone
Call of Duty
Deadly Modern Warfare 3 SMG revives Warzone’s Mac 10 meta
Jacob Hale
Blue WSP Stinger gun in Warzone above Urzikstan map
Call of Duty
“Busted” Warzone gun has crazy TTK but there’s a big catch
Connor Bennett
Green and black Pulemyot LMG on Warzone map
Call of Duty
Forgotten MW3 LMG still dominates in Warzone, but there’s a catch
Connor Bennett
TAQ Evolvere LMG being inspected on MW3 Terminal multiplayer map.
Call of Duty
“Slept-on” MW3 LMG kills faster than Warzone’s meta DG-58
Connor Bennett
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech