New Modern Warfare 3 feature finally addresses MW2 weapon progression complaints

Modern Warfare 3 introduces Armory Unlock, making it possible to earn weapons, attachments, and more early.

Infinity Ward attempted to streamline Modern Warfare 2’s unlock process, but community members slammed the “mind-boggling” system. For example, unlocking the FTAC Recon required players to level up the M14 to 14. Or you had to level up a shotgun to unlock an AR attachment.

Players didn’t like being forced to use weapons they usually wouldn’t choose. It’s unclear if MW3 will remove the platform system, but Sledgehammer Games introduced a clever way to expedite the unlock process.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything you need to know about the armory unlock challenges.

Article continues after ad

What is Modern Warfare 2 Armory Unlock?

Armory Unlock challenges offer an option for Modern Warfare 3 players to unlock weapons, equipment, perks, killstreaks, and attachments early.

When you reach level 25, you unlock the Armory Unlock system. You can choose any valid item that you haven’t unlocked yet and then start the progression toward earning it. Completing daily and bonus challenges earns progress toward unlocking the activated item.

Bonus challenges are repeatable challenges that are unlocked after completing all daily challenges and are infinitely repeatable. In multiplayer they require winning a match, and in Zombies, they require completing Contracts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

CharlieIntel posted the feature, and fans flooded the comment section with praise.

Article continues after ad

One Modern Warfare 3 player responded: “If done correctly, and not tied down to tedious objectives, this could be a very good alternative if nobody wants to grind levels.”

A second user added: “this is actually really cool.”

In response to no longer needing to level up other weapons, a third commenter argued: “So we can unlock attachments early instead of waiting for the gun to level up? Sounds like a W.”

Article continues after ad

All will become clearer when Modern Warfare 3 opens its multiplayer servers soon.