Full MW3 Ranked Play restricted weapons, attachments, Perks, more

Jeremy Gan
MW3 Ranked Play in game imageActivision

As MW3 goes through a new set of restrictions on Ranked Play in Season 2 Reloaded, here is a list of all restricted weapons and banned Perks, attachments, Equipment, and Killstreaks. 

Modern Warfare 3’s Season 2 Reloaded is well underway, and has brought with it a plethora of new content. From new weapons to new maps, and the long-awaited new content for Zombies

And with all of it also comes new restrictions to the Ranked Play mode, where CoD’s pros and best players come together to duke it out in the server. 

So here is a full list of banned weapons, attachments, Perks, Equipment, and Killstreaks that is inaccessible when building a loudout in MW3’s Season 2 Reloaded Ranked Play mode.

MW3 Ranked Play restricted weapons

Anybody familiar with Ranked Play will know that Shotguns, LMGs, and Snipers are banned as per usual. Although, despite the Gutter Knife and Karambit both being GA’d by pro players, it hasn’t been restricted in Ranked Play yet. 

Modern Warfare 3 in game imageActivision

Below is a full list of all restricted weapons based on the rules in the CDL: 

  • All MW2 weapons
  • Assault Rifle
    • SVA-545
    • RAM-7
    • BP50
    • Holger 556
    • DG-58
    • FR 5.56
    • MTZ 556
  • SMG
    • HRM-9
    • RAM-9
  • Battle Rifle
    • All
  • Shotgun
    • All
  • Marksman Rifle
    • All
  • LMG
    • All
  • Sniper Rifle
    • All
  • Melee
    • Riot Shield
    • Soulrender
  • Pistol
    • WSP Stinger
    • COR-45
    • TYR
  • Launcher
    • All

MW3 Ranked Play restricted attachments

An update on March 13 added the JAK Glassless Optic to the list of restricted attachments. The following is a list of attachments that are restricted in MW3 Ranked Play according to CDL rules:

  • Muzzle
    • All Suppressors
    • All Melee Damage Muzzles
    • JAK BFB
    • JAK Bullseye
  • Barrel
    • All Silencers
  • Lasers
    • All
  • Optics
    • All Thermal
    • All Night Vision
    • JAK Glassless Optic
  • Ammunition
    • All
  • Underbarrel
    • All Launcher and Shotgun Underbarrels
  • Trigger Action
    • All Fire Rate Triggers
  • Grip
    • All Akimbo Grips
  • Aftermarket Parts
    • All
  • MW2 attachments
    • All

MW3 Ranked play restricted Equipment, Perks, and Killstreaks

Modern warfare 3 in game imageActivision

The following are the full list of restricted Equipments, Perks, and Killstreaks in MW3 Ranked Play: 

  • Lethal
    • Proximity Mine
    • Molotov Cocktail
    • C4
    • Claymore
    • Thermite
    • Throwing Knife
    • Drill Charge
    • Thermobaric Grenade
    • Throwing Star
    • Breacher Drone
  • Tactical
    • Shock Stick
    • Decoy Grenade
    • Stim
    • Snapshot Grenade
    • Tear Gas
    • Flash Grenade
    • EMD Grenade
    • Battle Rage
    • Scatter Mine
    • Smoke Grenade (Hardpoint & Control only)
  • Field Upgrade
    • Tactical Camera
    • Inflatable Decoy
    • DDOS
    • Deployable Cover
    • Munitions Box
    • Loadout Drop
    • Portable Radar
    • Tactical Insertion
    • Recon Drone
    • Smoke Airdrop
    • Suppression Mine
    • Anti-Armor Rounds
    • Heartbeat Sensor
    • Comm Scrambler
    • Med Box
    • A.C.S
  • Boots
    • Tactical Pads
  • Vests
    • Engineer Vest
    • Demolition Vest
    • CCT Comms Vest
    • Overkill Vest
    • Gunner Vest
    • Ninja Vest
    • Rhino Modular Rig Vest
  • Gloves
    • Scavenger Gloves
  • Gear
    • Control Comlink
    • Bone Conduction
    • Blacklight Flashlight
    • L/R Detector
    • Threat Identification System
    • Data Jacker
    • Signal Jammer
    • Hijacked IFF Strobe
    • Ghost T/V Camo
  • Streaks
    • UAV
    • Mosquito Drone
    • Sam Turret
    • Bomb Drone
    • Care Package
    • Guardian-SC
    • Counter UAV
    • Cluster Mine
    • Precision Airstrike
    • SAE
    • Mortar Strike
    • Overwatch Helo
    • Juggernaut Recon
    • Wheelson-HS
    • VTOL Jet
    • Emergency Airdrop
    • Advanced UAV
    • Chopper Gunner
    • Gunship
    • Carpet Bomb
    • Remote Turret
    • SAE

We’ll be sure to update this article if the devs release any new changes for MW3 moving forward.

