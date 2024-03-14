Full MW3 Ranked Play restricted weapons, attachments, Perks, more

As MW3 goes through a new set of restrictions on Ranked Play in Season 2 Reloaded, here is a list of all restricted weapons and banned Perks, attachments, Equipment, and Killstreaks.

Modern Warfare 3’s Season 2 Reloaded is well underway, and has brought with it a plethora of new content. From new weapons to new maps, and the long-awaited new content for Zombies.

And with all of it also comes new restrictions to the Ranked Play mode, where CoD’s pros and best players come together to duke it out in the server.

So here is a full list of banned weapons, attachments, Perks, Equipment, and Killstreaks that is inaccessible when building a loudout in MW3’s Season 2 Reloaded Ranked Play mode.

MW3 Ranked Play restricted weapons

Anybody familiar with Ranked Play will know that Shotguns, LMGs, and Snipers are banned as per usual. Although, despite the Gutter Knife and Karambit both being GA’d by pro players, it hasn’t been restricted in Ranked Play yet.

Below is a full list of all restricted weapons based on the rules in the CDL:

All MW2 weapons

Assault Rifle SVA-545 RAM-7 BP50 Holger 556 DG-58 FR 5.56 MTZ 556



SMG HRM-9 RAM-9

Battle Rifle All

Shotgun All

Marksman Rifle All

LMG All

Sniper Rifle All

Melee Riot Shield Soulrender

Pistol WSP Stinger COR-45 TYR

Launcher All



MW3 Ranked Play restricted attachments

An update on March 13 added the JAK Glassless Optic to the list of restricted attachments. The following is a list of attachments that are restricted in MW3 Ranked Play according to CDL rules:

Muzzle All Suppressors All Melee Damage Muzzles JAK BFB JAK Bullseye

Barrel All Silencers

Lasers All

Optics All Thermal All Night Vision JAK Glassless Optic

Ammunition All

Underbarrel All Launcher and Shotgun Underbarrels

Trigger Action All Fire Rate Triggers

Grip All Akimbo Grips

Aftermarket Parts All

MW2 attachments All



MW3 Ranked play restricted Equipment, Perks, and Killstreaks

The following are the full list of restricted Equipments, Perks, and Killstreaks in MW3 Ranked Play:

Lethal Proximity Mine Molotov Cocktail C4 Claymore Thermite Throwing Knife Drill Charge Thermobaric Grenade Throwing Star Breacher Drone



Tactical Shock Stick Decoy Grenade Stim Snapshot Grenade Tear Gas Flash Grenade EMD Grenade Battle Rage Scatter Mine Smoke Grenade (Hardpoint & Control only)



Field Upgrade Tactical Camera Inflatable Decoy DDOS Deployable Cover Munitions Box Loadout Drop Portable Radar Tactical Insertion Recon Drone Smoke Airdrop Suppression Mine Anti-Armor Rounds Heartbeat Sensor Comm Scrambler Med Box A.C.S

Boots Tactical Pads

Vests Engineer Vest Demolition Vest CCT Comms Vest Overkill Vest Gunner Vest Ninja Vest Rhino Modular Rig Vest

Gloves Scavenger Gloves

Gear Control Comlink Bone Conduction Blacklight Flashlight L/R Detector Threat Identification System Data Jacker Signal Jammer Hijacked IFF Strobe Ghost T/V Camo

Streaks UAV Mosquito Drone Sam Turret Bomb Drone Care Package Guardian-SC Counter UAV Cluster Mine Precision Airstrike SAE Mortar Strike Overwatch Helo Juggernaut Recon Wheelson-HS VTOL Jet Emergency Airdrop Advanced UAV Chopper Gunner Gunship Carpet Bomb Remote Turret SAE



We’ll be sure to update this article if the devs release any new changes for MW3 moving forward.