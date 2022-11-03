How to unlock all Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Calling Cards are a great way to show your skill in Modern Warfare 2 and give most players a sense of identity. But how do you unlock all of them? We have the answers here.

There are plenty of customizable options in Modern Warfare 2, from operators to weapon skins to Calling Cards. Each allows the player a chance to represent their skill, their identity, and their achievements. But there’s no explanation for getting hold of them in the game.

We’ve compiled a list of all the unlockable Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2 and how you can get hold of them.

How to unlock all Twitch Drop Calling Cards

One great way to get hold of some new Calling Cards is through Twitch Drops. These are essentially rewards you get from watching a MW2 Twitch streamer with drops on for a certain amount of time.

It’s worth noting you need to link your Twitch Prime account with your Activision account to do so. Follow these steps to claim your Twitch drops:

Create an Activision account Link your Amazon Prime Gaming account to your Twitch account Link your Twitch Prime account to your Activision account Watch a MW2 Twitch streamer with drops enables

The available Calling Cards you can get from Twitch Drops are below:

Calling Card Name How to get the Calling Card Death’s Angel Calling Card Watch a Twitch stream with drops enabled for 30 minutes (Expires November 6, 2022)

How to unlock all Campaign Calling Cards

Campaign Calling Cards can be unlocked by completing certain missions in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

All the available Campaign Calling Cards and how to get hold of them are below:

Calling Card Name How to get the Calling Card Soap’s Determination Calling Card Complete the Strike campaign mission Chainlinked Calling Card Complete the Borderline campaign mission Gaz Calling Card Complete the Recon by Fire campaign mission Shadows Company Ops Calling Card Complete the Alone campaign mission

How to unlock all Mastery Calling Cards

There are many more than four Mastery Calling Cards. In fact, you can get four calling cards per gun. Each weapon will grant you a specific Mastery Calling Card when you complete the required challenge.

You can find out how to complete these challenges below:

Calling Card Name How to get the Calling Card Gold Mastery Calling Card Get 100 kills with the Gold Camo equipped (One Gold Mastery Calling Card per gun) Platinum Mastery Calling Card Get 200 kills with the Platinum Camo equipped (One Platinum Mastery Calling Card per gun) Polyatomic Mastery Calling Card Get 300 kills with the Polyatomic Camo equipped (One Polyatomic Mastery Calling Card per gun) Orion Mastery Calling Card Get 400 kills with the Orion Camo equipped (One Orion Mastery Calling Card per gun)

That’s how you can unlock all the current Calling Cards available in Modern Warfare 2. We will update this article when new calling cards are added so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other Modern Warfare 2 guides:

