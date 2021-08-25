How to redeem free items for Warzone: Codes for free skins & cosmetics

Warzone is filled with fancy cosmetics that you can kit out your operator and loadouts with, so find out how you can claim calling cards and weapon charms for free.

The vast majority of Warzone’s cosmetics are locked behind the game’s battle pass, but there are times where Activision gives out free items. These range from weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, and emblems. While the latest Operator skins and popular weapon camos like the Ice Drake Krig 6 may cost real money, there are a number of items that don’t cost anything at all.

Whether you’re looking to spice up your loadout with various weapon charms or just looking to grab some calling cards, then you’ll want to utilize the latest codes. Not only will they help give you a unique look, but they can all be claimed without spending a dime.

How to claim free Warzone cosmetics

Claiming free calling cards and weapon charms in Warzone is incredibly easy and only takes a few seconds.

In order to claim these free cosmetics, you’ll need to do the following:

Head over to the official Call of Duty website Log in with your account details Copy and paste the code you wish to use and hit ‘Submit’ Load up Call of Duty: Warzone Scroll over to your inventory

If done correctly, you should see all your claimed cosmetics in your Warzone inventory. Simply head over to your loadout and equip any items you wish to use.

All free Warzone redeem codes (August)

Every free Warzone code can be found below, so simply use the method outlined above to claim your free cosmetics.

VZ5Y-KJ4C0-ECJ4

X5VC-M8QW3-4170

GNMR-92L0Z-QF12

SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

6679-S2JL9-55WB

C9F1HPMVD3NCB

MVRD3L2WL0TJ3

GZ28-T7TY5-L618

DGKD-VHQ11-S2Z4

6679-S2JL9-55WB

CBHB-BGZ4D-PWXN

M53T-JGB2W-7647

R95M2LBQN3M96

XL0FHNCPDX9JK

4CQJ0R0L8J8D9

N6T30S9VGQ8KW

JWLCSJ6LFFPBF

8JYWVCYRTZHES

This code list will expand as new Seasons, trailers, and promotional Warzone events are revealed. Make sure you bookmark this page as well be updating with the latest free items.